Islam Makhachev Fuels Undefeated Teammate’s UFC Debut Buzz Amid Dana White’s Strict Policy

“In the last couple of years, they cut so many fighters who didn’t lose in the UFC,” recently pointed out Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling out a biased situation within the promotion. He highlighted undefeated prospects from the Russian-Dagestani region who struggled to make a mark despite their talent. Amid this uncertainty for Dagestani fighters, Islam Makhachev recently dropped a cryptic hint that his undefeated teammate could make a UFC debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since Islam Makhachev moved up to the welterweight division last year, the lightweight division has actively searched for the next successor from the Dagestani line of ‘Team Khabib.’ Even though the UFC already features Bantamweight Dagestani, Umar Nurmagomedov, Makhachev recently confirmed his pick for the lightweight division, further hinting that an outside UFC talent could step into the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev hints at UFC debut for Usman Nurmagomedov

Through a recent Instagram story, Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev exchanged a friendly Urdu banter. ‘Championship Rounds’ shared the story, showing Makhachev posting a picture with Usman with the caption: “Assalamu Alaikum Usman” (peace be upon you).

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Nurmagomedov posted another picture with Islam Makhachev in his story with the caption: “Waalaikum Salam brother” (and peace be upon you too, brother). With the cryptic posts, they tried to convey a message to the MMA community.

Islam Makhachev’s teammate is the current PFL lightweight champion and has an undefeated 21-0 record in MMA. After defeating Alfie Davis, Paul Hughes (twice), and Alexander Shabily, he has only one fight left in his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, his fighting style could create a problem for him in his potential UFC debut, as Dana White & Co., under their Paramount+ deal, are looking for fighters who can deliver exciting matchups. Recently, White has released multiple talents, including Jailton Almeid, owing to their fighting style, relying heavily on grappling and having minimal engagement, which he has often termed as ‘boring fights’. For Usman to make an impact in the promotion, he might have to change his fighting style to adjust to White’s strict policies.

Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov via IG:



🗣️ Islam: “Assalamu Alaikum Usman”



🗣️ Usman: “Waalaikum Salam brother” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EbVqfbtYVg

ADVERTISEMENT

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 15, 2026

After his PFL contract expires, the question is whether Usman Nurmagomedov will move to the UFC, following the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Since last year, Usman has attended several UFC events in the Middle East and met multiple times with UFC officials like Dana White and Hunter Campbell, which has fueled speculation about a UFC move. However, at the moment, the situation remains uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just earlier this month, Usman Nurmagomedov expressed his satisfaction with the PFL.

“Of course, I’m happy. I’m a champion in PFL. There is a very good staff, there are good people, and I’m so happy with them. We have a good relationship with PFL,” Usman Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, staying in the PFL makes it harder for Usman to match the legendary status of his brothers. At the same time, the PFL doesn’t provide opponents of the same caliber as Ilia Topuria or Arman Tsarukyan, which could eventually push Usman Nurmagomedov to move to the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov compares his cousin to Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan

Since Conor McGregor arrived in Dana White’s promotion, the UFC hadn’t seen the same level of appeal and star power until Ilia Topuria emerged. Topuria rose to fame after winning the featherweight belt, and later the lightweight belt, becoming the 10th fighter to become double champ.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan established himself as a force to be reckoned with, dominating the wrestling scene in the promotion. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has already watched his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov surpass both Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

“If you look at it statistically, I think that over the past year, considering what happened with Usman, how much he has grown and gotten stronger… I work with him one-on-one,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told MMA Team Gorilla Fighting when asked about his cousin’s competitiveness against top talents Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

However, Usman Nurmagomedov might face a tougher challenge in the UFC. Merab Dvalishvili defeated another once-undefeated cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, last year, proving that even Khabib’s legacy can be tested. So, do you think Islam Makhachev’s teammate can remain undefeated if he enters the UFC? Drop your opinion below.