Islam Makhachev Gets #P4P Cheat Code to Pass Ilia Topuria Amid Undisclosed Welterweight Fight Date

Islam Makhachev may not have realized it at the time, but vacating his lightweight title could end up costing him his legacy in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. At UFC 317, Ilia Topuria made history in emphatic fashion. Inside just one round at the T-Mobile Arena, he stopped Charles Oliveira with brutal hammer fists to claim the vacant lightweight title.

With the win, Topuria became the UFC’s first undefeated two-division champion — and, perhaps more importantly, the new No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion. By stepping away from the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev may have unintentionally cleared the path for Ilia Topuria’s rise to the top. Now, the Dagestani star finds himself in unfamiliar territory: chasing the throne he once held.

Is there still a path back to the top for Islam Makhachev? UFC legend Daniel Cormier believes there is — and he’s confident the roadmap is clear. Highlighting Makhachev’s dominant run at 155 pounds, where he notched four successful title defenses, ‘DC’ broke down exactly what it will take for the Dagestani star to reclaim his place atop the pound-for-pound rankings. Speaking with Din Thomas on his YouTube channel, DC said ,

“If Islam is able to beat Jack Della Maddalena, it flips again — and then Islam goes back to number one pound-for-pound. Only because of this — only because his fighting style will then be proven to work at the next weight class….. So yes, I agree Ilia is pound-for-pound number one today, but I think the moment Islam wins, he takes that spot right back.”

Though still unofficial, Islam Makhachev’s potential title clash with reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is already gaining steam. Both fighters have shown interest in meeting at UFC’s iconic Madison Square Garden event in November — a card known for its star power and historical significance in combat sports.

Chael Sonnen justifies UFC’s pound-for-pound shift as Ilia Topuria over Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier might have his own spin on Islam Makhachev sliding to No. 2 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but Chael Sonnen is all in on the promotion’s call. ‘The American Gangster’ thinks Dana White and the team made a solid call by ranking lightweight champ Ilia Topuria at No. 1. I

n his defense, he pointed out that it just doesn’t add up to rank someone higher if they’re not wearing a belt. Given Topuria’s current form — racking up three straight knockouts against top-tier opponents, including the larger and highly regarded Charles Oliveira — Chael Sonnen pointed out how unusual it is to step up and assert such dominance.

Given that résumé, he sees ‘El Matador’s ascent to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings as totally warranted, even going so far as to label him the best fighter in the game at this moment.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said, “They gave it to Ilia and that put Ilia over Islam, and you know what? I don’t think it’s possible not to. I don’t think it’s possible not to.” He added, “He’s only eligible to the pound for pound ranking. How would you take a sitting world champion and tell us that he’s behind a guy that doesn’t have a belt? That’s tough, isn’t it?”

With both Sonnen and Daniel Cormier backing Ilia Topuria’s claim to the throne — at least for now — the question remains: Do you agree with the legends? Can Islam Makhachev reclaim the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot with a win over Jack Della Maddalena? Drop your predictions below!