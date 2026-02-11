Islam Makhachev Gifts Prized Memento to Serbian President Amid European MMA Expansion Buzz

In the current generation, MMA fighters often have more obligations apart from just fighting. They invest their time in building a legacy outside of the Octagon as well. And as it seems, Islam Makhachev is on a similar path as he recently met the Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić.

For a fighter like Makhachev, who always stays around the fight business, it’s quite rare to see him meeting big dignitaries of different nations. But with him having a sit-down with the Serbian President, it surely means there are some major discussions involved. Also, to further ignite that speculation, Makhachev also gave one of his valuables as a gift to Vučić.

Islam Makhachev gifts “fight gloves” to Aleksandar Vučić

The meeting between Islam Makhachev and Aleksandar Vučić took place at the Serbian President’s office. Vučić appeared quite happy to host the UFC welterweight champion. “It is a great pleasure and privilege to host @islam_makhachev, a distinguished athlete, world champion and by far the most popular and strongest man I have ever received,” wrote Vučić in an Instagram post.

The Serbian President also talked about the memento he received from Makhachev. “The gloves he gave me are from his last fight, when he became a two-time champion and the greatest of all time,” he added. The gloves were from the fight against Jack Della Maddalena, where Makhachev became the UFC welterweight champion.

Along with that, Vučić added, “We talked about the importance of sport as the foundation of a healthy society and about the role that top athletes play in motivating young people to develop discipline, responsibility, and perseverance.” Now, this surely hints at some future project collaboration between Makhachev and Serbia.

Also, to further back that, Makhachev will be meeting Nenad Borovčanin, President of the Boxing Federation of Serbia, and Luka Nikolić, President of the MMA Federation, during his two-day visit to Belgrade. Not only that, reports suggest that the Dagestani fighter plans to have discussions about the further development and promotion of boxing and MMA.

Amid that, while Makhachev engages himself in outside-the-cage activities, the UFC welterweight division is roaring with questions over the champion’s inactivity.

Joaquin Buckley calls out matchmakers on division “inactivity”

Islam Makhachev usually takes some time in between his UFC fights. Last year, he came out twice for a fight, in January and November, respectively. But following his victory at UFC 322, there has been no news about the Dagestani fighter’s next potential opponent or return timeline. Growing weary of that, no. 9-ranked welterweight Joaquin Buckley seemingly went off at the activity of his division.

“Right now, the division is on standstill. This is crazy. Look, the matchmakers know their job; they know better than me,” said Buckley in an Instagram post. “Right now, they got the hottest division and ain’t nobody fighting. You got Islam [Makhachev] out there playing Wrestleball.”

Buckley also took the names of other top contenders, including Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and even Jack Della Maddalena. While he surely believes the welterweight division should get going, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the UFC.

On that note, who do you think Makhachev fights next? Let us know in the comments below!