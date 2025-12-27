Islam Makhachev Gives Return Update After Revealing UFC’s Surprise January Plan

It’s been only a month since Islam Makhachev created history at UFC 322, and talks of the Dagestani’s return have already begun. The newly crowned welterweight champion had his sights set on fighting at the historic White House event. However, it now appears the UFC has completely different plans for him. Addressing the growing rumors, the two-division champ has finally laid out a clear timeline for his comeback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A few weeks ago, Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMA Junkie that the UFC was pushing for the 34-year-old champion to headline a January card. Furthermore, the Dominance MMA CEO also revealed that Kamaru Usman and Ian Garry were being considered as potential opponents. Still, there was some skepticism, mainly because the 170 lbs kingpin himself hadn’t addressed the speculation. Until now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev reveals his return timeline while confirming January rumors

“I don’t know yet. But I was offered to fight in January. January, I think, was an impossible date because I had already been in camp for three months, and they called me in December. They were like, you’ll be fighting in January. I said it was too late, I need to leave for camp and be ready for January. I told them I definitely won’t be fighting in January. I think it’ll be after Ramadan for sure, April, May, June. If they want me to wait for the White House, then I’ll wait. If not, then I can fight earlier.” Makhachev told Ushatayka.

Here, the 11th two-division UFC champion confirmed Ali’s initial reveal that the UFC did reach out to him about headlining a January card, possibly UFC 324. However, as Makhachev explained, jumping straight into another training camp would have been a tough ask. On top of that, as a devout Muslim, he will be observing Ramadan from February to March, which would make a comeback during those months even more difficult. So, Makhachev will definitely be ready only after that period.

That brings up the next question: who could his opponent be? The obvious answers are Kamaru Usman or Ian Garry, especially since his manager has already mentioned their names. But, according to the 170 lbs champion, the UFC had actually floated Ecuadorian powerhouse Michael Morales as a January opponent, an offer he ultimately turned down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They didn’t tell me the name. I think it was Morales. That’s my opinion. They didn’t say the name, they just asked me whether I would fight in January or not. I don’t think so. That’s just my guess. I don’t know for sure, neither does my manager.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, Michael Morales would’ve been a serious fight if the promotion actually pushed for it. He knocked out Sean Brady at UFC 322, sending the American further down the rankings and establishing himself as a legitimate contender. Still, with Makhachev planning to make his comeback around the middle of the year, there’s a good chance another challenger could leapfrog into that spot. And if you ask Ben Askren, Ian Garry makes the strongest case.

Ben Askren picks Ian Garry over Kamaru Usman for 170 lbs title shot

Currently, Islam Makhachev definitely has credible contenders lined up in the division. Still, the race seems to be narrowing down to Kamaru Usman and Ian Garry. Reason? The champion himself is interested in facing the former pound-for-pound king in a legacy matchup. On the other hand, the Irishman has built a strong case by defeating Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event, followed by a confident callout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between these two contenders, the MMA world remains divided, with solid arguments on both sides. However, Ben Askren believes Ian Garry has truly earned his shot at welterweight gold, without playing the Dana White favoritism card. On the other hand, he feels Paddy Pimblett benefited from on his way to a lightweight title opportunity.

“I know the ‘favorites’ card gets played sometimes in MMA and with Dana. You know, Paddy gets the title shot, and maybe he doesn’t totally deserve it. I like to see when the guys earn it. And I don’t love Ian Garry, but I really think he has earned it. So it’ll be interesting to see how those younger guys do in the next couple years,” ‘Funky’ told Helen Yee in a recent interview.

The MMA veteran did take a subtle shot at the Liverpudlian, who is set to clash with Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324. Still, the intention was to draw a comparison between Pimblett’s path to a title shot and Garry’s rise. Even so, Askren feels a younger contender like ‘The Future’ deserves the opportunity next, although with ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ still in the mix, it won’t be easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, with the welterweight title picture getting more interesting by the day, who do you think ends up getting the next crack at gold? Let us know in the comments section below.