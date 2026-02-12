Islam Makhachev Goes Against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Wishes With Ilia Topuria, UFC White House Comments

Essentials Inside The Story Islam Makhachev publicly entertains a potential fight with Ilia Topuria despite prior caution from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He confirms interest in the matchup and leaves the door open for competing at the White House event.

The openness comes as welterweight contenders begin positioning themselves for a title shot.

Islam Makhachev has built a dominant career following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cautious playbook, but his next move could be his first act of defiance. With his dominant welterweight title win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Makhachev is now staring at a calendar that includes Ramadan, a summer return, and a UFC event outside of a typical arena—the historic White House card on June 14.

While the stage is big, the risks are even bigger. His team’s philosophy, led by Khabib Nurmagomedov, is built on eliminating variables. New venues, first-time events, and unknown logistics usually land in the ‘avoidance’ column. So, is Islam Makhachev now going against coach Khabib’s wishes of not wanting Islam to fight on the card? Not outright.

Speaking to Telegraf in a recent interview, Makhachev kept his stance simple and open-ended. “Now in my division, lot of contenders who deserve the title fight,” he said. “Just UFC have to give me a new target. That’s it. I’m just waiting.”

Then came the name that keeps circling him: Ilia Topuria. The lightweight champion has already said he’d go up to 170 for the right fight, and Makhachev didn’t shut that door. When asked about the matchup, he said, “Yeah, I like this idea. If UFC want, I know that lot of MMA fans want this fight. I’m ready.” That’s about as clear as it gets. He isn’t calling ‘El Matador’ out, but he’s not dodging him either.

So what about the White House card? According to the welterweight champion, “Yeah, also it’s one of the arenas where maybe I’m going to fight next. We have the Ramadan month when I’m not going to train for one month. After that, I will slowly begin my training camp, and I will be ready. White House or other dates, I will be ready.”

The holy month of Ramadan runs from Feb. 17 to March 19, during which he won’t train. After that, he plans to ramp up. The context here matters. Khabib Nurmagomedov has openly warned his protégé about the White House event. In a previous interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev confessed, “Sometimes Khabib says he doesn’t want me to fight in Abu Dhabi because of too many factors of distraction, and probably the White House event will be no different.”

He also pointed to past logistical headaches like the early weigh-in chaos before the 2023 Alexander Volkanovski fight in Australia as one of the reasons to avoid unknown setups. While Makhachev weighs a superfight with Topuria and the risks of a new venue, the line of welterweight contenders is growing. Chief among them is Ian Machado Garry, whose coach is already making a strong case for a title shot.

Ian Machado Garry’s coach campaigns for his title shot against Islam Makhachev

If Islam Makhachev is open to new stages and new opponents, the line behind him is already getting loud. Ian Machado Garry’s head coach, Diego Lima, recently made the case that the Irish welterweight deserves first crack at Makhachev’s 170-pound belt after going 10–1 in the UFC.

Garry’s 2025 run with wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, with his only pro loss coming on short notice to Shavkat Rakhmonov, is the résumé Lima keeps pointing to. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Lima shared, “It’s a division where it’s hard to pick a favorite in almost every fight. … But I believe that, without a doubt, the fight to make for the title is Ian Garry.”

That’s why Lima pushed back on the idea of Kamaru Usman jumping the line after one win in his last four. He didn’t mince words about the politics either, noting both Usman and Makhachev are managed by Ali Abdelaziz. His solution? Don’t even get dragged into that debate.

Why Garry over the rest of the division? The answer, according to him, is simple: “He sells a lot. I believe he has all the characteristics and requirements to face Islam Makhachev for the welterweight 170 title.”

A clash at White House against Ilia Topuria would be historic and risky. A welterweight title defense against a rising name like Ian Machado Garry would test Islam Makhachev in a different way, against youth, pace, and hype. So what’s the smart play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!