Islam Makhachev is currently in the prime years of his reign as a champion. But the Dagestani has hinted multiple times that he’s approaching the end of his career and would hang up his gloves once he feels there’s nothing left for him to conquer. For a dominant champ like Makhachev, it’s not out of the blue to imagine him saying goodbye to the sport by winning yet another championship fight, basking in glory. However, Carlos Prates is in no mood to make that process easy for him.

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Prates is set to fight Michael Morales for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 336 co-main event on January 30th, 2027, in Canada. The winner of this fight will get a guaranteed shot at Makhachev’s undisputed belt. Though the contest is expected to be very competitive, the Brazilian promised that he would win the bout against Morales and warned the Russian that he would personally retire him from MMA.

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“I got a little bit mad, you know,” Prates told Ariel Helwani. “Because I was expecting to fight him. He is number one pound for pound. He is a double champ. So, it would have been a big step in my career to win the fight against him. But it is what it is. Now my focus is on Morales. I’m gonna beat Morales and then I’m gonna fight Makhachev, and I’m gonna make him retire from MMA.”

Prates’ words made it clear that he’s determined to dethrone Makhachev from his perch. But he also acknowledged that his primary target remains Morales. Yet, toppling the Russian from his spot will be a monumental task.

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Despite Carlos Prates’ burning desire to retire Makhachev from the sport, the Russian has indicated that he still plans to fight a couple more times. Recently, the reigning welterweight champ labeled the winner of Prates vs. Morales as “one of” the last fights of his career, which means that Makhachev would like to stick around for at least a few more, though he didn’t specify a number.

However, it’s not hard to understand why Prates is so adamant about bidding farewell to Makhachev. He is livid with Makhachev for abandoning his immediate chance to fight for the undisputed belt.

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Zuma November 9, 2024, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Neil Magny and Carlos Prates meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Magny and Pirates on November 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20241109_zsa_p175_434 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Islam Makhachev was slated to defend his welterweight belt against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 in January. But in late October, reports started flying that the Dagestani had pulled out of the bout. Though the promotion hadn’t officially announced the bout, Dana White later confirmed that Makhachev verbally agreed to the fight and later backed out.

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For Prates, it was a golden opportunity to fight for the belt he had dreamt of for so long. Makhachev’s abrupt withdrawal, however, forced the UFC to replace the undisputed title fight with an interim one. Understandably, the Brazilian wasn’t too thrilled about not facing the best fighter in the promotion and settling for something he didn’t originally envision.

Because of this, Carlos Prates has warned Makhachev multiple times that he would eventually hand him a defeat that would force the Dagestani to end his career. Before the latest warning, ‘The Nightmare’ issued the same threat toward Makhachev at the UFC 335 and 336 joint pre-fight press conference in November.

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“Don’t hide. After knocking Morales out, I’m gonna come back and retire Islam Makhachev from MMA,” Prates said.

Carlos Prates didn’t end his threats toward Makhachev there. He went a step further and delivered an even more chilling threat.

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Carlos Prates dismisses Islam Makhachev’s MMA math and vows to end his career

Right after the UFC made Prates vs. Morales official, Islam Makhachev started trading barbs with the Brazilian on social media. In doing so, the Russian told Prates that he’s not on his “level,” citing ‘The Nightmare’s 2025 defeat to Ian Garry—someone Makhachev beat at UFC 330 in Philadelphia to defend his belt.

The Russian clearly implied that Prates won’t be much of a challenge for him. But the 33-year-old São Paulo native feels otherwise.

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He used the example of how Ilia Topuria, who became the first person to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308, was eventually clobbered by Justin Gaethje at the White House in June, and issued a bold threat.

“For me, it doesn’t make sense, you know,” Prates added. “Like, Ian beat you for 5 rounds, blah, blah, blah. But you know, MMA is not like that. If you see, Topuria beat Max Holloway, and Max Holloway beat Justin Gaethje. And Justin Gaethje beat Topuria. MMA is not like this, but he’s the champ.

“He is the number one. He can choose, right? But I promise you when I meet him inside the Octagon, I’m gonna hit him so hard he’s going to think like, ‘Oh my God, I’m never gonna fight again.'”

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Prates cited Gaethje’s upset over Topuria to argue that the fight between him and Makhachev won’t be straightforward.

Of course, Makhachev holds the edge on the ground, but Carlos Prates seems to be confident about relying on his striking and hunting a finish. But even if he gets a win, there’s a high chance Makhachev would try to get back the loss instead of laying down his gloves.

He’s currently riding a three-fight winning streak, and all of them were KO/TKO finishes. In fact, Prates’ last two wins came against former champs Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. Based on his recent outings, the Brazilian is riding high on his chances of pulling off an upset.

However, Makhachev, in all likelihood, won’t retire even if he loses to Prates. A competitive fighter like the Russian wouldn’t want to end his career with a defeat, and since he’s open to fighting at least a couple more times before he permanently lays down the gloves, a rematch could easily become part of that plan.

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Now, it will all depend on which direction the welterweight division moves after UFC 336.