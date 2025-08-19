Islam Makhachev & Ilia Topuria Shaken as Khamzat Chimaev Closes In on Iconic UFC Throne

This past Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev silenced all doubters, using his relentless gas tank and punishing wrestling to claim the middleweight title in dominant fashion. By doing so, he ended Dricus Du Plessis’ short-lived title reign of less than two years, leaving the South African unable to mount any offense against the Chechen powerhouse. From start to finish, ‘Borz’ dominated Dricus Du Plessis, delivering a performance few could have anticipated.

As a result, the bout produced a stunning upset for Dricus Du Plessis, who had previously toppled top-tier fighters such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Khamzat Chimaev’s decisive victory didn’t just strip ‘Stillknocks’ of his middleweight title—it catapulted the Chechen star up the pound-for-pound rankings, edging him closer to elite names like Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

Khamzat Chimaev climbs pound-for-pound list near Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev had long held a firm grip on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, despite calls from UFC CEO Dana White to place former heavyweight champion Jon Jones at No. 2—a move that drew criticism from many in the MMA community. The past two months, however, have shaken up the landscape. In June, Jon Jones announced his retirement, leaving the UFC heavyweight division in uncertainty after holding the title for nearly 800 days.

Then in July, Ilia Topuria dethroned Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to capture the lightweight belt, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold undefeated championships in two divisions. ‘El Matador’s milestone victory also propelled him to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, with Makhachev now sliding to No. 2. The shift marks one of the biggest P4P shake-ups in recent UFC history.

Following UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev made a seismic jump in the latest pound-for-pound list, soaring ten spots from No. 14 to No. 4 and nudging flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja down to No. 5. John Morgan confirmed the move on X: “New UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) makes MASSIVE move up pound-for-pound list, rising TEN spots to No. 4 after #UFC319.”’

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis felt the consequences of his loss, sliding seven spots to No. 11 in the pound-for-pound rankings. The shake-up also saw former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira drop out entirely, with rising welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov taking the No. 15 spot. The UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings have long sparked debate, traditionally compiled by a panel of media members.

However, recent reports indicate that Dana White is looking to overhaul the system, potentially replacing it with an AI-driven model in the near future.

Ilia Topuria praises Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant performance

Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev currently stand as undefeated UFC champions, representing different corners of the Caucasus Mountains. Despite their geographical differences, the two fighters have long held mutual respect, dating back to their pre-UFC days training together at Sweden’s Allstars Gym. While they honed their skills side by side, their career paths eventually diverged.

The pair reunited earlier this year in London, both in the corner of their Allstars teammate Guram Kutateladze for his UFC London showdown against Kaue Fernandes. Their admiration for each other’s abilities remains evident, highlighting a deep-rooted professional respect. Last year, ‘Borz’ faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, part of the undercard for the headline bout between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi.

Both Caucasus fighters were solidifying their reputations in the UFC during this period. Khamzat Chimaev experienced setbacks in his quest for a title shot, withdrawing from scheduled fights, yet ‘El Matador’ publicly backed his compatriot’s future championship ambitions. Speaking to the media at UFC 308, Ilia Topuria said: “Khamzat Chimaev is a savage. He calls his shots, he finishes his opponents. When he steps into the Octagon, you know he’s going for the finish. He’s not looking for a decision. That’s why I respect him. He’s a beast.”

With Chimaev now a divisional champion, the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings is within striking distance. After his commanding victory at UFC 319, can ‘Borz’ overtake Ilia Topuria for the top position? Share your thoughts below.