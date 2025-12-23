Islam Makhachev Inspires Fans Beyond UFC By Preserving Endangered Species

In the world of MMA, where chaos, controversies, and trash-talking episodes command drama and engagement, Islam Makhachev’s latest move has proven that even quieter, sensible narratives can make headlines. In a recent viral clip, Islam Makhachev can be seen engaging in a thoughtful downtime hobby to preserve Caspian fish species, sturgeons, revealing his true persona.

While Ilia Topuria continues to throw cheap shots at the Dagestani wrestler and his team, trying to rouse attention, Makhachev has put distance between the saga. Instead, with another title defence farther down the lane, Makhachev participated in an environmental activity, releasing juvenile sturgeons in the Kazikumukhskoye Koisu stream in Dagestan.

This common practice is aimed at boosting the population of endangered fish species, especially due to overfishing and habitat loss. This move has left fans slack-jawed, who chimed in with heartwarming reactions. Sending prayers to Makhachev, one user wrote, “Mashallah! May Allah bless you for the good deed brother🤲🏻☝🏼,” while another fan declared, “The champ, in and out of the Octagon.”

A simple appreciation stood out: “Big W Islam ❤️.” While yet another user added a touch of whimsy to the heartwarming saga, commenting, “Khabib is probably somewhere like ‘he should be training instead he’s trying to save the planet.'”

One user mentioned a throwback to Makhachev coursing the golf greens in a previous clip, as they wrote, “Bro’s doing so many side quests and he’s still no. 1.” Indeed, despite moving up weight classes and accepting a bold fight with Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev’s P4P spot hasn’t so much as budged.

While this initiative isn’t a quick payoff, as one user pointed out, “Fun facts, sturgeon can take anywhere from 20-25 years to reach maturity to reproduce,” it doesn’t take a hit on Makhachev’s enthusiasm in giving back to his locale. Commenting on that, one fan exclaimed, “Islams’ so great, investing his hard money so that the natural biodiversity in his locale could thrive. Love to see it.”

Comments like “Islam is the goat,” and “The world needs more Islam,” go a long way to show Makhachev’s increasing relevance inside and outside the Octagon. Ilia Topuria, by contrast, hasn’t much but caught strays since the fiasco with his wife took form. In a sharp criticism, one fan compared, “Meanwhile ilia was beating on his wife !!! 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

Topuria, who has taken a hiatus from the UFC for the first quarter of 2026, is redirecting that time to calling out past rival Islam Makhachev, despite the latter moving up to welterweight.

Ilia Topuria calls out unfazed Islam Makhachev

An ill-fated matchup that never got to see the light of day has been summoned from the dead by ‘El Matador’ in a new interview with eldoberdanMMA, where the Georgian didn’t back out in his hateful comments towards Makhachev.

Commenting on the Dagestani ace’s criticisms of Topuria, he spat, “When you’re in the octagon with me, you’ll realize I’m not Jack Della Maddalena or Dan Hooker. When my right hand lands, you’re going to have a very long sleep.” Further, in a derogatory remark, he added how he’d step on Khabib Nurmagomedov, too, if the coach steps in.

Islam Makhachev has remained calm on the matters and, rather unfazed, given his latest moves to preserve wildlife on the banks of Dagestani streams. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, however, has refused to stay silent, making his disapproval public.

“When he come out talking about Habib, Islam, Arman, for no reason. And he’s not even fighting. I’m not sure if people should give him a pass anymore,” Abdelaziz revealed in a statement on X. With a resilient, supportive team by his side, Makhachev has been able to focus on his career, cutting through the noise, accepting Kamaru Usman’s challenge.

While the fight is still in talks, Jorge Masvidal believes that Usman might be one of the toughest challenges for the welterweight champion inside the division. In a huge step-up for JDM, Usman has the anti-wrestling to counter Makhachev’s takedowns, which could finally crack the Dagestani’s poise under pressure.

As Islam Makhachev steps into this new chapter in his MMA career, where do you think the fighter is set to sail next? Will he retain his formidable presence? Or will the welterweight division finally start to catch up to him? Let us know.