Islam Makhachev Is the Only One Who Troubled Khabib in Sparring, Reveals Their Gym’s Owner

What happens when the student faces his master? It’s a tough question to answer when the men involved are Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair have trained together since the start of their MMA careers. In fact, ‘The Eagle’ is Makhachev’s mentor, guiding him throughout his dominant UFC run. Still, who would win?

While a fight between them is no longer possible, with Khabib retiring in 2020, chatter from inside the gym reveals some fascinating details. Their longtime trainer, Javier Mendez, claims, “When Islam first started training, he was the only person that actually gave Khabib any trouble sparring.” To further support this narrative, Red Corner MMA spoke with the gym’s owner.

Did Islam really trouble Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Mike Swick—who also owns AKA Thailand—confirmed that Makhachev stood out during sparring sessions with the former UFC lightweight champion. “Yeah, yeah. He’s the only one that gave Khabib any kind of competition and trouble pretty much in the gym,” Swick said when asked to verify Javier Mendez’s earlier remarks.

When pressed on where Islam Makhachev troubled Khabib the most, Swick pointed to striking. “Striking more so, in my opinion,” he told Red Corner MMA. “Khabib might have a different opinion, but the one thing he’s a little more proficient in than where Khabib came from was striking.”

While acknowledging Nurmagomedov’s elite grappling, Swick stressed that Makhachev was right there with him overall. “I give Khabib the edge on basics and being better on the ground, but on the feet, Islam was more natural and started a little bit earlier,” he explained.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_030 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“I think, than Khabib on the feet, and he has a little bit more dynamic striking to his game, and he can mix it up very well with the ground,” Swick concluded during the interview.

Despite Khabib’s dominance—including wins over Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor—striking was never considered his strongest suit, often becoming a topic of online jokes. Islam, however, has consistently shown sharper stand-up skills, most notably finishing Alexander Volkanovski on the feet in their rematch—further reinforcing the technical gap Swick highlighted.

Still, if you need more evidence, Joe Rogan explains it well.

Islam Makhachev is on a different level

As far as Joe Rogan is concerned, Islam Makhachev has reached a level even his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t. While calling Nurmagomedov “without a doubt one of the all-time greats,” Rogan argued that Makhachev represents a more complete evolution of the Dagestani style.

“But the difference between Khabib and Islam is Islam is elite standup-wise,” Rogan said on his podcast. He highlighted Makhachev’s head-kick knockout of Alexander Volkanovski, adding, “That’s not in Khabib’s repertoire.”

Rogan went further, declaring, “Islam is on another level. It’s like one more level above.” He emphasized Makhachev’s versatility, noting that he can finish fights anywhere. “He can knock you out standing, he can knock you out on the ground. He can submit you. He can take you down.”

Safe to say, most people agree that Islam Makhachev is even better than Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, it appears to be a claim that the general public may never be able to confirm. Who do you think is better?