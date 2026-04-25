Islam Makhachev Issues Contract Update After Rival’s Allegations Amid Return Tease

Islam Makhachev’s return in July seemed uncertain after UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the welterweight champion would be out of competition at least until August due to an existing hand injury. But Makhachev appears to be pushing back against the narrative. While responding to a callout from the No.2-ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry, the Dagestan native teased an imminent return to the Octagon, once, of course, the new contract is signed.

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“First, you say you have a hand injury, Dana is saying August, you’re saying July, I’ve been ready since you turned me down in May,” Garry stated on X. “We are all waiting on you, princess.”

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“Don’t worry about my injuries,” Makhachev responded. “I’m ready at any time. I’m just waiting for the contract.”

With that contract update, one thing is certain: Islam Makhachev is ready to fight despite White’s comment about his injury. However, he currently doesn’t seem to have an opponent. Still, is the date actually going to be July? We’re expecting to know the answer soon. However, there are definitely some conflicting accounts about whether he will return that soon.

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For those who don’t know, the reigning UFC 170 lbs champion was rumored to return on the White House card on June 14 against Ilia Topuria. However, Makhachev’s July return seemed the most likely scenario later. But then again, the UFC head honcho suggested they were now finalizing a fight in August.

Following that, the welterweight champion stirred the pot once more with a social media post, writing “July?” with a phone emoji, subtly pushing back on White’s suggestion. It’s amid this uncertainty that Ian Machado Garry took a dig at Makhachev.

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The Irishman beat Belal Muhammad last year at UFC Qatar to secure his place as one of the frontrunners for a shot at the 170 lbs title. He even teased a potential clash by boarding a flight to Tbilisi, Georgia, a few months ago, something Garry previously said he would do to sharpen his wrestling if a fight with Makhachev materialized.

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However, talks cooled off when Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that the UFC is eyeing bigger matchups, ones that do not include Garry. Still, ‘The Future’ has continued to fuel the rivalry, taking shots at Islam Makhachev and suggesting the hand injury might be more of an excuse to remain inactive.

With the rivalry brewing, the UFC could certainly explore this matchup in the near future. But another 170 lbs contender is already positioning himself for a shot at the Dagestani champion.

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Michael Morales reveals a successful meeting with a UFC executive amid Islam Makhachev title fight rumors

Alongside Ian Garry, the No.3-ranked Michael Morales has also emerged as a potential next opponent for Islam Makhachev. Last year, the Ecuadorian powerhouse shared the UFC 322 card with the Dagestani champion, where both delivered standout wins.

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Makhachev became the 11th two-division UFC champion by defeating former champ Jack Della Maddalena, while Morales beat then-number-one contender Sean Brady.

After the event unfolded, Morales quickly positioned himself as a leading contender to face Makhachev, given they now share the same division. Both even traded verbal jabs after Tapology removed the Ecuadorian’s undefeated record. And now, a potential fight between them is becoming more likely, after Morales met with a UFC executive.

Recently, he met with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, who currently oversees much of the matchmaking process, sparking fresh speculation about a future title clash.

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“Papers ready 🫡✍🏽,” Morales wrote while posting a photo of himself with Campbell on social media.

At this point, it’s not entirely clear whether Morales has signed papers for a championship bout against Makhachev or someone else. But, he appears closer to a title shot than most contenders.

While Islam Makhachev has no shortage of willing challengers in Garry and Morales, his return ultimately hinges on a new contract and a clean bill of health.