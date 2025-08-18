Islam Makhachev & Justin Gaethje Step Up to Support Aaron Pico After Emotional UFC 319 Defeat

Aaron Pico’s highly anticipated UFC debut ended in heartbreak. After making waves in Bellator and PFL earlier this year, the featherweight prospect officially joined the UFC amid massive expectations—and even bigger hype. However, at UFC 319, reality hit hard, and the spotlight quickly shifted away from the rising star.

In the octagon, Aaron Pico squared off against late-notice replacement Lerone Murphy, who capitalized on the opportunity with authority. Ultimately, ‘The Iceman’ sealed the bout with a spinning back elbow at 3:21 of the opening round, sending a clear message and positioning himself as a potential title contender against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Pico receives support from Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje

Aaron Pico entered the UFC with high expectations, boasting 17 professional fights and 13 wins, the majority by knockout. Riding a three-fight winning streak into UFC 319, he was a clear fan favorite. Yet his debut highlighted the razor-sharp skill and depth of the UFC’s featherweight division. As Joe Rogan once bluntly observed about fighters transitioning from outside promotions to the UFC, “The level is just different.”

AD

Now, Aaron Pico faces the challenge of adapting and climbing a stacked featherweight roster. In the aftermath, he took to Instagram to share a reflective message, expressing gratitude, resilience, and determination to come back stronger, “Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Pico (@aaronpicousa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The post drew encouragement from fellow fighters. Islam Makhachev urged ‘Cheeks’ to keep his “head up, champ,” while former interim champion Justin Gaethje added, “Crazy game. You’re one of the best in the world, I don’t doubt it for a second.” Egyptian-based management firm Dominance MMA, led by Ali Abdelaziz, who chimed in as well, represents all three—Pico, Makhachev, and ‘The Highlight’ — telling Pico, “Nothing changed, my brother.”

Now, after a humbling debut, Aaron Pico must return to the drawing board and work his way back toward contention, aiming to crack the top five in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions. Given Pico’s decorated wrestling base and historically fast starts, coaches are likely to emphasize pace control, feinting into level changes, and safer exit patterns from clinch entries to reduce exposure to counters like the spinning elbow that ended this bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lerone Murphy applauds Aaron Pico following UFC 319 bout

Aaron Pico, who began his MMA journey in Bellator, transformed his freestyle wrestling background into a versatile striking game. Representing the United States at the 65-kilogram Grand Prix, he even earned consideration as an Olympic alternate. Beyond wrestling, Pico honed his boxing skills, competed in pankration, and claimed the PAL 2008 title, amassing numerous accolades across both American and European circuits—a true testament to his mixed martial arts pedigree.

But Pico’s UFC debut proved a sobering reality check when he faced undefeated Lerone Murphy. With his ninth UFC win secured, the Brit now eyes a title showdown with reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski later this year. Reflecting on the bout, Murphy praised Pico: “Pico is good, that’s the hardest first minutes I’ve ever had. But he was too aggressive, and I used his aggression against him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pico had a strong grip on the fight until Lerone Murphy landed a spinning elbow strike that turned the tide. Adding to his momentum, ‘The Iceman; earned a bonus for his late-notice appearance on the UFC 319 card, solidifying his place as the next challenger. The question now looms: can Murphy dethrone “The Great” Volkanovski? Share your predictions below.