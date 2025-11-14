Islam Makhachev’s Only Loss: How Adriano Martins KO’d ‘The Eagle’s Protege’ at UFC 192

Islam Makhachev is now a picture of perfection, a former lightweight champion, #2 in the pound-for-pound rankings, and the new face of Dagestan’s fighting dominance. With 15 straight wins and multiple title defenses, his run has drawn comparisons to his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. But rewind ten years, and you’ll find a night that almost derailed it all.

At UFC 192, a single punch shattered Makhachev’s aura of invincibility. It was his first UFC loss, a knockout delivered by a Brazilian veteran few had on their radar: Adriano Martins. So who was the man who handed Makhachev his first and only defeat? And what happened to him after that fateful night in Houston?

Who Is Adriano Martins? The Only Man to Defeat Islam Makhachev in Professional MMA

Born in Manaus, Brazil, Adriano Soares Martins is no stranger to combat. A lifelong martial artist, he began training in judo in 1994 before switching to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where he built an impressive resume. By 2004, with a young family to feed, Martins turned to MMA , a decision that would eventually lead him to the UFC.

Over the years, Martins built a solid reputation as a submission artist with knockout power. He competed in Strikeforce, and finally, the UFC, where his polished striking and grappling earned him a handful of high-level wins. But despite his long career, one fight, and one knockout, defined his legacy forever. Because while other men fought Islam Makhachev, only Adriano Martins ever beat him. And it happened in just one minute and forty-six seconds!

Islam Makhachev vs Adriano Martins UFC 192: First-Round Knockout Details & Impact

Makhachev’s sole MMA loss came at the hands of Adriano Martins. Their bout at UFC 192 was a battle between southpaws. Something that we don’t usually get, right? For about 90 seconds, the lightweights kept pushing around and exchanging strikes. But soon after that, Makhachev sent forth a wild overhand right. And that was the big mistake he committed that night.

The Dagestani’s wild swing closed the gap between him and his Brazilian opponent. However, he had entered a pocket, with his hands down and unable to pull up a guard. This was the perfect moment for Martins to strike back with a counter. And that he did. He sent a strong right check hook, which dropped the Dagestani to the ground as the clock struck 1:46. Who would have thought that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege would be defeated in only his second UFC appearance?

But Islam Makhachev turned the tide with his discipline and hard work. He had learned his lesson from that single moment of overconfidence and went on to dominate the lightweight division with a humble demeanor. Of course, we’re not talking about the time he punched Dillon Danis during the UFC 229 brawl. So, what happened to Martins after UFC 192? The Brazilian mixed martial artist seemed to have lost himself in the MMA realm. Let’s take a look at his MMA record.

Why Did Adriano Martins Never Win Again After Beating Islam Makhachev? Career Downfall

Even though Martins defeated Makhachev, he wasn’t able to maintain his victory stance. Well, he was already 32 years old when he fought the Dagestani star. And his record by UFC 192 was 27-7. However, his very next fight against Leonardo Santos at UFC 204 ended in a loss by split decision. And that was the beginning of his downfall. After losing once again at UFC 215, the Brazilian decided to call it quits in the UFC and joined Future FC. But that got him yet another loss.

The 42-year-old Brazilian went on a 5-fight losing streak before deciding to take a break in 2021. It seems like the break actually worked in his favor. Martins fought once again in 2024 against Donovan Desmae, at Kongs FC 2. It was his first win after 9 years, and that came via a split decision. While we may not deem it worthwhile to remember Martins’ professional MMA record, you might like to know that he was Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano’s teammate. Martins also trained under the roof of the American Top Team. And he does have a couple of pictures with ‘Ahalkalakets’ on social media.

Today, Islam Makhachev stands as one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, chasing a second title at UFC 322. Martins, meanwhile, lives in quiet obscurity, remembered for one perfect counter that froze time. Ironically, while his own career faded, the man he defeated climbed to the pinnacle of the sport. Makhachev’s knockout loss became the fuel behind his relentless evolution, the spark that ignited his championship run. And perhaps, deep down, Martins can take pride in knowing he played a small part in shaping the monster Makhachev became!