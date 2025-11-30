Islam Makhachev Makes Conor McGregor Break Character Amid Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud

The second Islam Makhachev hoisted two UFC belts at UFC 322, the internet erupted, and so did Conor McGregor. Makhachev’s win over Jack Della Maddalena didn’t just cement a new champion; it cracked open a conversation that even Khabib Nurmagomedov carefully avoids. For the first time, fans boldly claimed Islam may have surpassed ‘The Eagle’ himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McGregor noticed that shift immediately. And classically, he turned Makhachev’s proudest moment into the perfect wedge to reopen his rivalry with Khabib.

A reporter from Ushatayka’s YouTube channel asked Islam how he felt placing both belts on his father’s shoulders. Makhachev responded, “I think there aren’t enough fathers of double champions in the world anymore.” Meanwhile, Conor McGregor targeted Khabib Nurmagomedov during a week-long verbal exchange on social media. He accused ‘The Eagle’ of using his late father’s name to sell hats, while Nurmagomedov countered the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate post that went viral on Reddit, McGregor praised Islam Makhachev, saying, “On the opposite side of this, it was great to see Islam Mack honour his own father by putting the double world titles on his shoulders and saying ‘there are not many fathers of double world champions!’ Truth.”

Imago MMA: UFC 322-Maddalena vs Makhachev Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Islam Makhachev blue gloves acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena not pictured in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0361

Many view the Irishman’s actions as an attempt to create tension between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Still, he has openly admired Makhachev in the past, particularly in a viral post showing the fighter’s farm life in Russia and how he earned his fight money. Ahead of UFC 322, Conor McGregor backed Jack Della Maddalena, and even his teammate Dillon Danis reacted. Reddit fans have shared their two cents on McGregor’s reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans debate whether McGregor’s compliments for Makhachev hide a bigger agenda

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev avoid direct comparisons when it comes to who is better. However, Makhachev never lets the shadow of his mentor, ‘The Eagle,’ hold him back. To ‘The Eagle’, Makhachev always represents his late father’s “greatest legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even so, Conor McGregor tries to elevate Islam Makhachev over Khabib Nurmagomedov. Some fans express suspicion, with one commenting, “Lol he’s trying to divide them,” referring to an old tactic. Still, this strategy seems to have little effect on the Dagestanis, who have shared a lifelong bond—from praying together to training side by side. One fan remarks, “He’s not showing respect. How are people this dumb?”

It’s worth noting that McGregor praises Makhachev while engaging in a verbal back-and-forth with Khabib Nurmagomedov over the sale of Nurmagomedov’s Dagestani traditional papakha hat for millions, which McGregor calls a “scam.” This, in turn, sheds light on the reasoning behind McGregor’s strategic moves. Fans know the long-standing beef between ‘The Eagle’ and McGregor well, though it has recently cooled somewhat on social media.

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

Nov 13 2016 New York New York u s Eddie Alvarez Red Gloves vs Conor The Notorious McGregor Blue Gloves during UFC 205 AT Madison Square Garden MMA 2016 UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Zuma

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev playfully teases his mentor. Backstage at UFC 322, while enjoying donuts with Daniel Cormier, he jokes with ‘The Eagle’ about not holding two belts. Some fans see McGregor’s praise for Makhachev as genuine. One fan comments, “He did break this rule with Nate, but that’s def only because he won the rematch haha,” while another adds, “Yep. Notice he never praises Dustin after losing to him. Everything is about attacking Khabib directly or indirectly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This behavior mirrors McGregor’s dynamic with Dustin Poirier. Despite fighting him three times, their trilogy ends poorly after McGregor breaks his leg. During that period, McGregor also speaks negatively about Poirier’s wife. One fan chimes in, “His respect is worthless.” Since returning to social media after a long break, some fans notice a shift in McGregor’s behavior, which they link to his recent Mexico trip.

Conor McGregor travels to Tijuana, Mexico, to undergo psychedelic therapy using Ibogaine at a clinic called AMBIO. He describes the experience as “incredible, intense, and absolutely eye‑opening.” One fan highlights this, saying, “That trip to Mexico really did change him and turn him into a good person!”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, which veteran do you agree with more? Also, do you think Makhachev has already surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT discussion? Share your thoughts below.