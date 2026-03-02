Islam Makhachev’s Manager Rules Out Ian Garry as UFC Double Champ Set for “Much Bigger” Opponent

While Ian Garry has been spending time honing his skills for Islam Makhachev, it looks like that fight is off the table for the Irishman. A shocker as Makhachev’s manager puts an end to potential title defense against Garry for a “much bigger” opportunity. Now, what could that be?

Following a victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Makhachev crowned himself as the new welterweight king. Since then, the speculations about the potential opponent for his first title defense have been swirling around. Now, as the Dagestani fighter’s return date comes closer, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has brought some light to who that possible opponent could be. For starters, it is surely not ‘The Future’.

Abdelaziz rules out Ian Garry fight

“This is, I can tell you, the UFC working on a big fight. Islam Makhachev and Ian’s name is not involved,” wrote Ali Abdelaziz on X. “Much bigger. One of the biggest fights in the UFC right now they can make. Stay tuned.😉”

Considering that Ian Garry has been wishing for a fight against Islam Makhachev for several months now. To that end, the Irishman is currently in Georgia honing his wrestling skills in order to prepare well to defeat Makhachev in a potential bout.

However, the UFC welterweight champion has already subtly hinted to Garry that his visit to Georgia would be a waste of time. One of the reasons for that could probably be that Makhachev is sureshot fighting someone else apart from Garry.

But for ‘The Future’ to look for a bout against Makhachev is a massive opportunity. And the reason for it is the Dagestani fighter’s status as the #1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and two-divisional UFC champion.

Likewise, there are also fighters like Garry who want to challenge Makhachev for the UFC welterweight champion. Could anyone among them be the “much bigger” opponent that Abdelaziz has hinted about?

Who are the potential options available for Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev is arguably one of the most sought-after opponents. And his transition to the welterweight division has opened up more tough matchups for him. Surely the fight against Jack Della Maddalena was quite a comfortable outing. But that cannot be said for the other matchups.

After Della Maddalena, Ian Garry, as the #2-ranked UFC welterweight, comes next in line for a title fight opportunity. But Makhachev has been quite dismissive of that matchup. Instead, he once called for a fight against Kamaru Usman, considering Usman’s stature as one of the veterans in the division.

Surely, that could be a big matchup. Apart from that, Michael Morales, another fighter boasting an unblemished record, wants to scrap against Makhachev. Ideally, after Garry, probably the only standout options for Makhachev are Usman and Morales.

But then again, the “much bigger” opponent could be anyone. Could a matchup against Ilia Topuria or Conor McGregor be on the horizon for Makhachev? Maybe, maybe not. Surely, it does build excitement.

On that note, who do you think the UFC welterweight champion fights next? Let us know in the comments below!