Islam Makhachev Names One Thing Conor McGregor Does Better Than Ilia Topuria

“Without a doubt [I’d beat McGregor],” UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria didn’t mince words as he shared his confidence. It’s a bold claim, and one that Islam Makhachev is ready to dismantle with surgical precision, sharing his perspective on where both fighters stand.

‘El Matador’ has been at the center of the MMA world, as he continues to make controversial and triggering claims against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. However, the comparisons with Conor McGregor started long before, with Makhachev offering his unbiased take on the debate.

Islam Makhachev backs past team rival

Red Corner MMA quoted a recent YouTube episode, underscoring whether Islam Makhachev would rate Topuria higher than ‘The Notorious’ in terms of skills. Makhachev offered a nuanced opinion, exclaiming, “If we’re talking about pure offensive power, maybe Topuria has more. But as a counter-puncher, McGregor was better.”

Explaining his stance, Makhachev revealed what made McGregor such an elite fighter in the UFC. “His timing, the way he waited and set things up… as a southpaw myself, and he’s a southpaw too, the way he would catch opponents with the left while making them miss… that was on another level.” The compliment feels genuine, coming from a position of admiration.

That might feel contradictory given the colorful history Makhachev’s team has with McGregor’s team, underscoring Makhachev’s sportsmanship. However, Ilia Topuria has more radical views on the matter, suggesting that the comparisons don’t make sense.

“The sport evolves every year. It’s constantly evolving. It’s like comparing a football star from the ’80s or ’90s to today’s game. Would they shine? Maybe, but I think there are better players now,” Topuria commented. Indeed, the newer generation has adopted a more well-rounded approach towards MMA, incorporating grappling alongside striking, the edge that ended McGregor’s reign badly against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In fact, Topuria argued that even his arch-rival, Paddy Pimblett, had a better shot against the Irish menace. “Paddy beats him easy now. On the feet, he’s a motherf*cker, I know that. He can knock out like everyone,” he quipped. That was surely an unlikely ally, one that Pimblett doesn’t seem to return.

Paddy Pimblett calls Ilia Topuria a ‘carbon copy’

The rivalry between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria goes back to 2022, when their feud sizzled into a physical altercation at a hotel. Speaking on the fiasco with UFC Unfiltered, Pimblett didn’t hesitate to crawl under Topuria’s skin by calling him just an imitation of the Irish striker.

“He is trying to be Conor McGregor, isn’t he? He has got the same tattoos. He even said the other day, I’m going to put me balls on your forehead, to me… He is literally just a carbon copy of McGregor,” Pimblett shared.

Further, tackling the recent conversations on Topuria’s edge against McGregor, Pimblett was quick to shut tho-se claims. “Even though you see some people are saying now he is better than McGregor, but he is not. In the prime, at the same time, McGregor would’ve knocked him out with a straight left,” he added.

Clearly, Pimblett is not letting their rivalry be in the past any time soon, adding his opinion to the Topuria v. McGregor debate. However, helping Topuria with his recent divorce saga, Pimblett’s voice of support was also one of the loudest, showcasing the intriguing dynamics between the two fighters.

With opinions split between confidence, legacy, and evolution, the Topuria–McGregor debate continues to fuel one of the most compelling what-if conversations in the world of MMA. Does Ilia Topuria’s modern skill set overpower prime Conor McGregor’s timing and precision? Or is “The Notorious” still unmatched at his peak? Share your take in the comments.