Islam Makhachev Next Opponent Hinted by UFC Insider After Ilia Topuria Call-Out

What’s the biggest fight in the UFC right now? If you think like most MMA fans, a showdown between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria tops the list. ‘El Matador’ has long pursued a clash with the Dagestani sambo specialist, and the feeling appears to be mutual. Adding fuel to the fire, the welterweight champion recently signaled that he’s open to making the fight a reality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I like this idea,” Makhachev told Telegraf about facing Topuria at welterweight. “If the UFC wants [this fight], I know a lot of MMA fans want this fight, I’m ready.” He has also expressed interest in staging the bout at the proposed UFC White House card scheduled for June 14. The question now is whether the promotion will seize the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bisping reveals who Islam Makhachev is most likely to face

Speaking on his YouTube channel a couple of days ago, Michael Bisping suggested that Ian Garry is the man Makhachev could fight next. “So, is Ian Garry… getting a title fight next? Is Ian Garry vs. Islam Makhachev the fight that is going to happen? It just might be,” Bisping said confidently. But you might be thinking: Why is he so confident? “Hear me out,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ian Garry is the number one-ranked guy on the planet, and he’s beaten some tremendous fighters along the way,” Bisping said. Technically, though, Garry is ranked No.2 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings after Jack Della Maddalena. This comes after Shavkat Rakhmonov was pushed out of his No.2 spot after he injured his knee again and needed surgery.

Regardless, Bisping pointed out that Garry pushed Rakhmonov to the limits in their December 2024 fight. “[Garry] took him five rounds, almost got the submission in the fifth round. And since then, he’s come back, and the man is still fighting,” Bisping added in the video. He also pointed out Garry’s recent wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rodriguez vs Garry May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Ian Garry blue gloves prepares to fight Daniel Rodriguez red gloves in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0140

However, what really made him believe Islam Makhachev and Garry could fight was thanks to Garry. “When you look on social media, Ian Garry has started camp… We don’t know who the opponent’s going to be. [But] it’s going to be someone good,” Bisping said in his YouTube video. “It’s going to be someone highly ranked. He is one of the top welterweights on the roster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Bisping’s optimism regarding this fight, the decision is ultimately up to the UFC. Not to mention, Makhachev won’t be training till mid-March. “We have the Ramadan month, I’m not going to train for one month,” Makhachev said. “After that, I will slowly begin my training camp, and I will be ready. White House [or] other dates, I will be ready.”

However, there’s another reason Makhachev may not fight Ilia Topuria, at least, next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Gaethje blocks Ilia Topuria from fighting Makhachev

Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje had threatened to retire if not given a title shot. So, the UFC snubbed Arman Tsarukyan to pit ‘The Highlight’ against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324. The pair squared off, and Gaethje defeated Pimblett emphatically to snatch the next in line spot to face Topuria. So, Topuria is most likely going to face ‘The Highlight’ next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Makhachev can defend his title against Garry. And later in 2026, the pair could meet for a mega fight. As for now, Topuria’s coach appears to have also started making predictions for the Justin Gaethje vs. Ila Topuria fight. “I’m not going to say 30 seconds, a minute, or two minutes,” Javi Clement explained to Alvaro Colmenero.

“But 100% it would be in the first round and 100% in the first exchange,” he added, predicting the fight. “I am 100% sure that no matter how strong Justin Gaethje is, no matter how much he wants to win, when Ilia connects with you, you’re not going to walk forward.”

For now, it’s difficult to say who Makhachev will fight next, but Michael Bisping has presented a great idea. But do you think that fight would actually happen?