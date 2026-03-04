Islam Makhachev’s Next Opponent Revealed After ‘Much Bigger’ Fight Tease: Report

The surprise announcement for Islam Makhachev‘s first title defense might surprise no one at all. While contenders put out their wishes, champion Islam Makhachev remains secretive. But who knew that, despite the mystery, Makhachev’s first title defense fight opponent and date would be leaked? The fact that it came from a close associate of the UFC builds more intrigue.

Makhachev became the welterweight champion after dethroning Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last year. Immediately, there was a swarm of callouts coming the champion’s way from contenders and veterans such as Ian Garry, Michael Morales, and Kamaru Usman. But a few days ago, Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, overlooked Garry as a potential opponent, while teasing a bigger matchup. Following that, it left us two possible options. And as it seems, one of them is reportedly going to be Makhachev’s next opponent.

UFC staff contributor reveals Islam Makhachev’s maiden welterweight title challenger

“I have some news for you, some news right now that I’m getting on the UFC topic quickly,” said UFC Espanol’s Jacque Enriquez during an interview. “Michael Morales, July 11, here in Las Vegas for the title.”

Now, this comes just a few hours after Michael Morales teased a potential bout against Islam Makhachev on his Instagram Story. That said, does Morales qualify as a title contender in the UFC welterweight division? Yes, he does.

Morales entered the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. And since his debut, the Ecuadorian now stands on an unblemished record of 7-0 in the promotion. In that run, Morales ran through veterans like Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns, and rising fellow contenders like Sean Brady.

What is equally important here is the date: July 11, International Fight Week. That date has been at the center of conversations over the last few days. Ariel Helwani said the other day that Conor McGregor is more likely to return there than at the White House.

Arman Tsarukyan has told Ariel Helwani that his lightweight title fight against the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje will happen in September or October. That means Topuria will fight much earlier than July 11, probably at one of the two events scheduled for May. And with negotiations with McGregor going nowhere, Islam becomes the next best option to headline the event in Vegas.

However, as of now, these are just reports. The official confirmation from the UFC is yet to be made. While Morales is getting aligned with a welterweight title shot, what of other fight interests?

Archrival vouches for Kamaru Usman as Islam Makhachev’s opponent

Kamaru Usman was also in line to fight the Dagestani fighter in his first UFC welterweight title defense, and Makhachev seemed interested in that fight, too. However, as days passed, the developments surrounding that bout faded away.

Now that reports of Michael Morales being the next in line have surfaced, Usman’s chances have been washed out. But former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington still wants to see ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ fighting for the belt.

“I think he deserves it,” Covington said during an interview with Bloody Elbow. “He’s a former champion, he’s been in the sport, he’s made his mark, so it sells. These other kids, there’s just no personality. They couldn’t sell sh*t to flies, and we know how much flies love sh*t. So, I think it makes sense.”

Surely, a matchup between Usman and Makhachev intrigues many, especially considering their stature in the UFC and fighting styles. However, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the UFC.

