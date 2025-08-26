Islam Makhachev November Comeback Receives Jack Della Maddalena Injury Update

There were a lot of questions when Jack Della Maddalena hopped over top contenders like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 315. He had returned after a year on the sidelines, nursing a broken arm, but showed no rust as the Assie star went on to win the title and score a comprehensive victory over the former champion. However, Maddalena’s injury issues did not end there.

Jack Della Maddalena has a title defense coming up soon against Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title in pursuit of a second belt. We don’t have any dates yet, and while the Dagestan native is training back home, the welterweight champion recently revealed that he’s been through some medical complications. Here’s what he had to say.

Jack Della Maddalena opens up about his “injuries and niggles” before the Islam Makhachev fight

Recent reports claim that Islam Makhachev is looking to make his way back inside the Octagon in November when the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden. It is his wish to fight in that historic arena, which is also a sentiment that Jack Della Maddalena shares as well. However, it seems like nothing can be said about the fight happening in November yet because the champion made some concerning revelations.

It appears that Jack Della Maddalena had been dealing with more than a single injury. Although he did not specify what those issues were, the welterweight champion claims that he’s getting better, and he’s seen great progress in his recovery recently. Maddalena claims that he’s slowly getting back to his fighting self ahead of his title defense against Islam Makhachev.

“Most noticeable changes. Injuries and niggles I have been carrying have significantly improved, especially over the last week. Brain clarity and focus,” Jack Della Maddalena wrote on his Instagram stories, with a picture of him wearing an oxygen mask. The question we all have in our minds now is whether the Australian can recover in time for the fight at Madison Square Garden.

Islam Makhachev is not only gunning for the second belt, which is something that his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has never done. He also wants to avenge the loss of his teammate and brother, Belal Muhammad. So, Makhachev will be coming into this fight with all his focus, and for that, Jack Della Maddalena has to be ready for the challenge.

Nevertheless, this is one fight that has the whole MMA community talking, given that both fighters have been unstoppable in the UFC. The early odds have shown Islam Makhachev to be the favorite to win, but there is a way that Jack Della Maddalena can beat Makhachev, according to a UFC legend.

UFC legend explains how Maddalena can beat Makhachev

It seems like not everyone is in agreement about the early odds of the Jack Maddalena and Islam Makhachev fight. UFC legend and former multiple-time title contender, Chael Sonnen, believes that the champion, besides being the bigger of him and the Dagestan native, can shut down Khabib’s protege. And if you’re wondering how, it’s with the use of one specific maneuver, and of course, it involves wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s only one move, which is a double leg. Now, there’s another position known as a body lock, and there are different options from there, and there’s ways to do it,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “I mean, just to ruin the great code of wrestling, if anybody ever puts you in a body lock and you don’t like it, you feel like they’re stronger there—all you need to do is unlock your hand and you’re no longer in a body lock.”

Some people are downplaying Jack Della Maddalena, a natural welterweight, and his ability to beat Islam Makhachev. This, according to Chael Sonnen, is a “tremendous insult” to the 170 lbs champion. Meanwhile, the AKA’s head coach, Javier Mendez, admitted that the Aussie star is Makhachev’s toughest challenge. Well, we will have to wait and see how things pan out, and most importantly, if Maddalena can be ready in November. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.