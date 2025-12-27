Islam Makhachev Predicts a Grim UFC Return for Merab Dvalishvili

“Will Merab Dvalishvili get an immediate trilogy against newly crowned bantamweight champion Petr Yan? That’s the burning question among MMA fans. Earlier this month at UFC 323, Yan delivered a masterclass performance, snapping Dvalishvili’s 14-fight win streak and tying the rivalry by dethroning him in their rematch.

After the fight, the Georgian star immediately called for a trilogy, but Dana White & Co. have yet to give it the green light. A few weeks ago, ‘The Machine’ shared on social media that the promotion had promised the trilogy once he fully recovers from his injuries. Despite hopes of reclaiming the title soon, Islam Makhachev’s latest verdict has dealt a significant blow to Merab Dvalishvili’s dream.

Islam Makhachev sees a clearer path for Petr Yan in a potential Merab Dvalishvili trilogy

“I think it will be even easier for Petr in the third fight because he already knows what to expect from Merab. He knows he can stop Merab’s wrestling, he trusts his own wrestling, and it will feel easier,” said Islam Makhachev on the Ushatayka YouTube channel.

At UFC 323, Petr Yan used the fight to redeem himself 33 months after losing their first meeting in a one-sided bout. This time, across five intense rounds, ‘No Mercy’ stuck to a disciplined game plan, controlled the action with sharp and precise striking, and finished the fight having left Merab Dvalishvili bloodied.

From Merab Dvalishvili’s side, however, the bout marked his fourth title defense of the year, a detail Makhachev himself acknowledged can take a serious toll on a fighter’s body. With that in mind, Makhachev also warned Yan not to underestimate ‘The Machine’ once he returns from rest.

“You can’t relax. Merab is the kind of fighter who just keeps coming. I think Merab just needs to show up in the same shape, with the same mindset, not be afraid of Petr’s wrestling, and keep pushing forward as Petr has been doing,” Makhachev added.

Throughout the year, Merab Dvalishvili fought while managing injuries, yet he continued to keep the bantamweight division competitive. Many pundits and analysts argue that these physical challenges played a role in his failed title defense against Petr Yan.

Meanwhile, Yan’s camp has remained tight-lipped about his next move. However, ahead of UFC 323, ‘No Mercy’ made his position clear by supporting the idea of a trilogy.”I certainly think Merab deserves any rematch he wants… I think it would be a cool trilogy,” Petr Yan said at the UFC 323 media day.

Even though everything seemed to favor Merab Dvalishvili getting a trilogy against the Russian star, the prediction now appears to work against him.

Uzbek UFC star offers a “biased” prediction for the potential Dvalishvili vs. Yan trilogy

After Islam Makhachev, another UFC star, also weighed in on the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan bantamweight trilogy. Similarly, he gave the edge to Yan, pointing out how ‘No Mercy’ dominated the Georgian fighter and left Dvalishvili injured with his precise boxing. UFC light heavyweight star Bogdan Guskov also shared his take on the hypothetical matchup.

“Man, I’ll probably be biased here. I would give all ten fights to Petr [Yan]. I’m a big fan of his. I like his fights. I like the way he fights, his aggressive style. He really puts on a great show in the octagon. So yeah, I can say I’m his fan,” Guskov told MMA Arena.

Currently, Dvalishvili and Yan stand tied 1-1, but a potential rematch could still challenge Dvalishvili even more since he lost his title.

So, what’s your take on a possible rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan? Do you think ‘The Machine’, with proper rest, can overcome his Russian rival? Drop your opinion below.