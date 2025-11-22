Islam Makhachev Put on Notice Inside UFC Qatar Arena as Ian Machado Garry Issues Fiery Call-Out

Just a week after claiming the welterweight title, Islam Makhachev already faces threats from within the division. UFC Qatar delivered an electrifying fight night, with former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Ian Garry putting on a spectacular show as the co-main event. Over three intense rounds, both fighters left everything in the Octagon, thrilling the fans and making the promotion’s debut at ‘The Pearl of the Gulf’ truly unforgettable.

Muhammad showcased noticeably improved striking, while ‘The Future’, on the other hand, came ready with sharper offense, stronger defense, and punishing low kicks. The bout even included some eye-poke moments, but both men navigated the challenges admirably. In the end, after a grueling three rounds, Ian Garry emerged victorious over Belal Muhammad, with the judges’ scorecards reading 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

This win, therefore, firmly positions Garry on a path toward the top 5 of the welterweight division. Looking ahead, Ian Garry is already targeting the reigning welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and he didn’t hold back, issuing a bold callout in front of his former rival Shavkat Rakhmonov. “Belal couldn’t take me down, Islam you try to take me down. I’m taking that throne from you, and I’m ending that continuous streak. You’re DONE,” Garry said in a post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, sending a direct warning to Makhachev.

Despite Garry emerging as a fresh challenge for Makhachev, fighters like Michael Morales and Carlos Prates are already in line to contest the champion. Shavkat Rakhmonov also remains a factor, though injury, surgery, and a recent family accident have kept him out of action. UFC Qatar showcased the Kazakh-born standout in the audience, but even with Garry’s callout, the welterweight will not receive a title shot at this time.

Kamaru Usman blocks UFC Qatar winner Ian Garry’s path to a title shot against Islam Makhachev

Last week, after dethroning Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Islam Makhachev wasted no time in calling out No. 8 contender and division GOAT Kamaru Usman. However, many viewed this as a questionable matchup for Makhachev, as Usman is no longer the fighter he once was. Currently, Usman holds a 1-3 record in his recent UFC Octagon appearances. Despite the title shot scenario, he seemed focused on the winner of the Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Garry fight as a potential worthy challenger.

Ahead of UFC Qatar, Kamaru Usman dismissed the possibility while speaking to co-host Henry Cejudo on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast. When Henry Cejudo asked, “Belal Muhammad… where does that put him, dude? Even if he’s able to finish him, I don’t think a finish for Belal would get him that title shot. But I do feel like if Ian Garry is able to win,” Usman suddenly interjected, connecting his thoughts: “Bro, he… Why would… why would okay, I hear what you’re saying, but here’s my quick scenario. I don’t think either guy gets put in for a title shot.”

Now, with Ian Garry having just defeated the No. 3 contender, Belal Muhammad, the big question is, where does this performance leave him in the division? Does it finally earn him a title shot, or not? Drop your thoughts below.