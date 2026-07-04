Islam Makhachev Receives Prestigious Award in Russia Ahead of UFC 330

Islam Makhachev is all set to make his anticipated return at UFC 330, in his first welterweight title defense after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last November. He will headline the promotion’s fourth visit to Philadelphia against Ian Garry. If he wins on August 15, Makhachev would surpass Anderson Silva’s legendary 16-fight winning streak in the UFC. However, before the Dagestan native can attempt that historic feat, he has already managed to add another feather to his cap.

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According to the International Sambo Federation’s website, the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation has awarded Islam Makhachev the prestigious “Honored Master of Sport of Russia” title in Sambo for his outstanding contributions to the sport.

“Islam is an outstanding athlete, a Combat SAMBO World Champion, and he has made an unprecedented contribution to popularizing our beloved martial art on the international stage,” said Vasily Shestakov, President of the International SAMBO Federation (FIAS). “Competing in the UFC, he became champion in two weight divisions and firmly established himself atop the pound-for-pound rankings of the world’s best fighters.

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“In front of an international audience of millions, he consistently and proudly speaks of Combat SAMBO as his home discipline, demonstrating in the cage just how powerful and effective our sport truly is.”

Signed into order by Mikhail Degtyarev, Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation, the award represents the highest honor an athlete can receive in the country. And for Islam Makhachev, receiving this prestigious title just before his title defense makes the moment even more special and will undoubtedly boost his morale. However, while we might be learning about this milestone now, the decision to honor the Dagestani champion was actually made months ago.

According to the International Sambo Federation, Makhachev met with FIAS President Vasily Shestakov on February 18 at the International Sambo Center, where they first announced the decision to award him the title. Once the corresponding order was signed by the Ministry of Sport, the title was officially conferred yesterday. The 34-year-old’s achievements in combat sambo certainly make him worthy of such a prestigious award.

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Islam Makhachev has won gold medals at the Russian National Sambo Championship in 2014 and 2016. He has also won gold at the World Combat Sambo Championships in 2016 in Sofia. With those accomplishments, it’s no surprise that he received such a prestigious honor. But he’s definitely not the first to earn it.

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Before him, Islam’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and Russian MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko also received the award for their contributions to sambo. As such, Makhachev joins an elite list of MMA fighters to receive the prestigious honor in the country. But alongside him, a former UFC champion is soon going to receive a special award, too.

Alex Pereira is set to receive a special honor from the UFC

Back in 2020, the UFC introduced the Forrest Griffin Community Award under the President’s Choice category. UFC President and CEO Dana White presents this award to fighters who dedicate themselves to charitable and philanthropic work. Continuing that tradition for a sixth year, Alex Pereira is all set to receive the honor for his charitable efforts through Instituto Poatan, or the Poatan Foundation, which he established in 2024.

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Although the promotion has already announced Pereira as this year’s winner, it will officially present him with the award on July 9 at the T-Mobile Arena during the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Along with the honor, Alex Pereira will also receive $25,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. Looking at the Brazilian legend’s contributions in his home country, Dana White couldn’t help but shower the former two-division champion with praise.

“Alex is one of the biggest stars in the world, and it’s great to see him use his platform to give back to the community by helping youth in Brazil,” the UFC CEO said. “By offering free after-school tutoring, computer literacy programs, and jiu-jitsu training to more than 500 local youth, he is directly helping the students create better lives for themselves. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

While Pereira has already had his big fight this year at UFC Freedom 250 last month, Islam Makhachev, in a few weeks, will have his. So, before he steps into the Octagon to face Ian Garry, the award should add to his drive to defend his title successfully come fight night.