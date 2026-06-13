Islam Makhachev Rejects Dana White’s Injury Claim for Failed Ilia Topuria White House Fight Talks

The dream superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria was supposed to headline this weekend’s historic White House event, but the story behind why it failed to materialize just got completely blown up. Even though UFC CEO Dana White and ‘El Matador’ earlier claimed that the pound-for-pound king was sidelined due to a hand injury, Islam Makhachev has broken his silence and outright denied that narrative, putting the blame squarely on the Spanish-Georgian’s financial demands.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Red Corner MMA in his native Russian, the 34-year-old made it clear that he gave the UFC instant approval for the June 14 date.

“Some would say it’s not true, but I can show you the chats with my manager as we had calls and texts,” Islam Makhachev said. “He called me: ‘The White House event, a fight against Topuria.’ And I said, ‘Let’s go’ right away. I didn’t even ask for it, but Ali said that the pay would be higher because it was the White House. And I said, ‘It’s even better.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the next day he called me and said it’s cancelled. I said, ‘Why? What went wrong?’ And he told me that he (Topuria) asked for some insane money, and that was it. I already said that in some interviews. That’s what happened.”

Islam Makhachev’s timeline completely defies the official corporate script. Following the negotiations, head honcho Dana White informed the public at the Zuffa Boxing 04 press conference that the undisputed welterweight champion was dealing with an injury that would keep him out of action.

“I don’t know (when we can expect Makhachev back), he’s got some hand issues, I know that,” the UFC CEO said. “I don’t know how serious the hand issues are and how long that will keep him out, but yeah, he’s injured.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria took advantage of this narrative, using it to fuel his long-standing claim that Islam Makhachev was simply ducking him, even at welterweight, a claim that doesn’t hold water considering the people he has already fought. When Ilia Topuria first came at 155 pounds and wished to face the then lightweight champion, Makhachev openly dismissed him, claiming ‘El Matador’ had not earned the right to skip the lightweight line.

That dismissive attitude allowed Ilia Topuria to paint the Dagestani as a “coward” who fled to welterweight the moment a real threat arrived. But according to Islam Makhachev, Dana White’s injury claims were nothing but a classic case of promotional misdirection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But then Dana said that it was true,” he continued. “But his manager himself said in an interview, ‘The money we offered for this fight was not enough, so we turned it down.’

“It was his manager’s words. He can say whatever he wants, but it was his manager who negotiated. My manager knows, his manager knows, I know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the superfight off the table for the South Lawn, Ilia Topuria had to pivot back to a lightweight title unification clash against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, while Islam Makhachev plans to book his title defense. But what if we tell you that the fight between the two champions is still very much possible?

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria could be revisited according to Dana White

Despite the high stakes of Sunday’s main event, ‘El Matador’ still has the historic three-division legacy in his sights, and the UFC head honcho isn’t ruling out a future clash with Islam Makhachev at 170 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White was asked if Ilia Topuria would be able to move up in weight again to challenge for a third title if he defeated Justin Gaethje. True to form, the UFC boss kept his cards close to his chest while dropping a heavy hint.

“Anything’s possible,” he answered, smirking.

A lot has happened since the two titans first began trading insults. Islam Makhachev stepped up to 170 pounds, won the welterweight title last November with a dominant victory against Jack Della Maddalena and is rumored to be facing Ian Garry in August. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria makes his fight against Justin Gaethje a personal one.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, both champions must overcome significant obstacles before they can resume their feud. But if both men take care of business this summer, the UFC’s ultimate corporate chess match will almost certainly lead them right back to each other.