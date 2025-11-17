Islam Makhachev Responds After Dana White’s Proud Message on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Legacy

Five and a half years after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death, his son and his favorite disciple fulfilled the fabled ‘Father’s Plan.’ With Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Islam Makhachev turned myth into prophecy at UFC 322 inside a sold-out Madison Square Garden by defeating former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. After a grueling five-round battle, Makhachev became a two-division champion, ultimately realizing what Abdulmanap had foreseen years ago.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White could not stop praising Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, saying, “Khabib will go in and dominate, and he’ll have a run, and when he’s done, Islam will come in behind him and do the same.” He added, “And, you know, holy… it played out exactly the way his father said, which is pretty amazing.” Soon after, Islam Makhachev responded to White’s admiration, paying tribute to the guidance and enduring legacy of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev addresses Dana White’s tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

In Abdulmanap’s absence, Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped in and took full responsibility for guiding the next generation, including Islam Makhachev and his cousins Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov. Khabib may have coached more MMA champions, but it was Abdulmanap who laid the foundation.

Khabib continued that mission, shaping his protege even further and sharpening him for wins over Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano. Under this combined guidance, Makhachev went on to defend his title four times, ultimately surpassing both Khabib Nurmagomedov and BJ Penn.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked the new welterweight champion about Dana White’s praise and said, “I was wondering, how proud do you think Khabib’s father would be if he could have seen you achieve this, and what would he have said?” Islam Makhachev kept it simple, replying, “Yeah. He will be proud of me.”

Imago MMA: UFC 322-Maddalena vs Makhachev Nov 15, 2025 New York, NY, UNITED STATES Islam Makhachev blue gloves acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena not pictured in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEdxMulhollandx 20251115_rwe_se8_0361

After dominating the 155-pound division for more than a decade, Islam Makhachev has now stepped up to lead the welterweight division. Still, the challenges ahead promise to be even tougher. While Jack Della Maddalena isn’t particularly large at 5’11”, upcoming contenders with greater size and reach, like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry, are sure to push the Dagestani star in ways he hasn’t experienced before.

Following his latest victory, Makhachev set his sights on lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and even asked President Donald Trump to “open the gate” of the White House for the UFC event on 14 June, 2026. It’s not just the location. Makhachev already has one name in mind for his next fight.

Whom does Makhachev have in mind for his first welterweight defense?

On the night of 15 November, welterweight stars like Carlos Parate and Michael Morales made their mark, positioning themselves for the next title shot and putting UFC CEO Dana White in a tricky spot. However, during his post-fight press conference, Islam Makhachev added even more pressure to the situation. Neither Shavkat Rakhmonov nor any other contender is on Makhachev’s radar; he has his sights firmly set on welterweight GOAT Kamaru Usman.

As his longtime manager and teammate, Ali Abdelaziz explained, “Beating all these young guys, what does that do for his legacy? It does nothing for his legacy. Kamaru Usman is a very tough opponent, and I represent him, too. And it’s not an easy night for anybody.”

“He’s the real deal and Islam wants to fight the real deal.” Like Makhachev, Kamaru Usman is considered one of the greatest in MMA. That said, Usman is no longer in his prime, particularly after his head-kick loss to Leon Edwards in 2022. Since then, the former champion has suffered two consecutive defeats. However, earlier this year, in June, he bounced back with a win against the young rising star Joaquin Buckley.

So, what’s your take on Islam Makhachev targeting veteran Usman, who is nearing retirement and approaching his 40s? Drop your opinion below.