Islam Makhachev Returns Home to Russia to Celebrate UFC 322 Victory With Family

After grueling fight camps spanning three continents, two-division champion Islam Makhachev has finally returned home. Earlier this month at UFC 322, in front of 20,664 fans, the Dagestani star made history by extending his win streak to the promotional record of sixteen. With his triumph over Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev became the promotion’s 11th two-division champion and the first UFC fighter from Dagestan to hold titles in two divisions.

In achieving this feat, Islam Makhachev briefly overshadowed his mentor and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, further elevating Dagestan’s profile in the global MMA scene and putting both the region and Russia in the spotlight. Now, the Russian star has decided to take some time off and go home to his family. Upon reaching Dagestan, Makhachev reunited with his father and gave an interview.

Islam Makhachev’s father outshines his son in celebration of double belt achievement

Islam Makhachev received a warm welcome when he returned to his home country, as shown on the Ushatayka YouTube channel. Their footage shows Makhachev greeting supporters and meeting people before heading into a press conference with the media. During the event, Ushatayka’s Ilya Andreev interviewed both Islam and his father, Ramazan Makhachev, asking the latter, “Is Islam more happy, or are you more happy about the second belt? What do you think? Could you share your feelings?”

Naturally, Islam Makhachev looked genuinely joyful. He is riding a sixteen-fight win streak, tying Anderson Silva’s record run, and has not lost in nearly ten years. But sharing this moment with two belts makes the occasion even more meaningful for his father. Ramazan openly shared his emotions, saying, “I probably have more, probably more than he’s somehow used to doing this, and I’m used to watching and making people happy.”

Later in the conversation, Islam Makhachev’s father revealed that despite his son’s long undefeated streak, competing at welterweight still creates tension at home. He noted that around “30-40” relatives gathered to watch the UFC 322 pay-per-view, making the night particularly intense for everyone.

The father of the newly crowned two-division champion also spoke proudly, and it’s clear that Makhachev’s success extends far beyond his own family. Following the example set by his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev has now begun contributing to youth development in the region and helping grow MMA at the grassroots level.

Makhachev opens up on promoting sports and youth initiatives at home

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov rose to prominence in sports, Dagestan has undergone a remarkable transformation. Alongside the UFC Hall of Famer’s UFC success, the region’s image has shifted from being viewed as conflict-prone to a breeding ground for elite athletic talent. Islam Makhachev’s popular catchphrase, “send him 2–3 years Dagestan,” has further helped the region gain recognition as both a tourist destination and a hub for wrestling and MMA.

Years earlier, ‘The Eagle’s father laid the foundation, which Khabib Nurmagomedov later strengthened through significant investments, reportedly using his earnings from the Conor McGregor fight, according to RIA Novosti. The UFC Hall of Famer played a key role in developing local infrastructure, installing water systems, building roads, and establishing a sports complex and hotel to promote both tourism and sports.

Now, Islam Makhachev is aiming to expand his coaching initiatives even further. In an interview with Ilya Andreev, Islam Makhachev said, “I’ve won belts before; I was a champion. Now it’s like a legacy for the younger generation, for our republic in general, for all of us, so that the younger generation can watch and take something. Although I know I’m not the best example, at least I’ve made some contribution to the development of youth in our republic.”

Makhachev’s rise and achievements mark a proud moment for his family and signal the start of a new era of growth and opportunity in Dagestan. His journey is far from over, and he is sure to continue proving himself as both a fighter and a mentor. Stay tuned.