Islam Makhachev Reveals How Khabib Spent Conor McGregor’s $6.6M Years After UFC Clash

On October 6, 2018, a night that would go down as one of the most defining moments in combat sports history unfolded inside the iconic T-Mobile Arena. It was more than just another fight card — it was the evening MMA truly broke into the global mainstream. Superstars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov headlined UFC 229, colliding in a high-stakes bout fueled by animosity, deep personal rivalry, and one of the sport’s most toxic buildups.

Yet for Dana White & Co., what began as chaos transformed into a financial goldmine. UFC 229 became the most “profitable” event in the promotion’s history, reportedly generating a staggering $86.4 million in revenue. Conor McGregor claimed he walked away with an eight-figure payday. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov had his own “red panty night,” reportedly earning $6.6 million. FOIA payroll breakdowns,

While the Irishman splashed his earnings on luxury purchases and business ventures, ‘The Eagle’ remained low key. Aside from launching Eagle FC, he kept his investments and projects largely out of the public eye. But now, nearly seven years after that legendary clash, new details have surfaced.

Islam Makhachev sheds light on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest investment

Last month, MMA insider Adam Zubayraev revealed on X that Khabib Nurmagomedov, staying true to his roots and following in his late father’s footsteps, had quietly established a brand new training base. Tucked away in the mountains of Sildi, his native village located about five hours from Makhachkala, the facility is intended for fighters “who are truly serious about leveling up.”

It now stands as a lasting symbol of ‘The Eagle’s commitment to developing the next generation of martial artists. Even more recently, Islam Makhachev provided further insight into the scale of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s investment. In a sit-down with MMA Junkie, Makhachev phenom shared that the UFC Hall Of Famer’s efforts went beyond building just the gym — he also personally financed the road leading to it, making the remote location accessible for athletes and teams.

He’s also co‑founder of Eagles MMA, runs the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School in Makhachkala, and reportedly plans a gym in Malaysia that would deepen his global MMA impact.

As Islam Makhachev explained,

“Khabib made a new road now — he spent a lot of money there. All his career, he trained so hard, fought, made good money. Now he spends it. And he also said it’s not some business project — it’s just something he enjoys. You know, it’s close to his village. He made a beautiful place, and all summer it’s busy.”

It’s now been nearly five years since Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport following his emotional victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. That night, ‘The Eagle’ laid down his gloves in the center of the Octagon, bringing an end to his legendary career in the wake of his father’s death due to COVID-related complications. The decision wasn’t about titles or legacy — it was about keeping a promise.

“This was my last fight. I promised my mother it would be,“ explained Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But in 2021, Dana White made one more effort to get the undefeated champion back. He is said to have dangled a big money offer to come back, either a blockbuster trilogy with Conor McGregor or a fantasy super-fight with Georges St-Pierre. White never publicly said that the talks were happening, but ‘The Eagle’ later said that the offer was an amazing $40 million to come back to the UFC.

‘The Eagle’ credits McGregor payday for turning his vision into a legacy project

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have stepped away from competition, but his presence in MMA remains as strong as ever. Whether he’s cornering teammates, coaching cousins, or guiding close friends like Usman Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Tagir Ulanbekov, ‘The Eagle’ continues to be a pillar in their fighting journeys. Fully embracing his role as a coach—much like his late father, the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov—Khabib has now taken charge of a stunning training facility tucked deep in the mountains of Dagestan.

Located in his home village of Sildi, Khabib Nurmagomedov built the gym with the intention of training the next generation of fighters — or as he calls them, ‘problem solvers.‘ Remarkably, he funded the entire project using the earnings from his historic UFC 229 showdown with Conor McGregor — a fact he confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram post,

“Flew to America, took part in the biggest confrontation in the history of martial arts, beat up someone who I didn’t like (and they even paid me for it) and upon arrival home, invested it in this beautiful corner of Dagestan,” Nurmagomedov said in a statement on his Instagram story.“This training base has an interesting history. And I would like to add one more thing, I will not recoup these investments in my life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have hung up his gloves, but he’s still a powerhouse in the MMA scene, steering and shaping the future stars of the sport. Leading the charge is his top-notch protégé, Islam Makhachev, who’s now setting his sights on a jump to welterweight. Can he take down a second division?