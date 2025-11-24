Islam Makhachev Reveals Only Condition for Dana White to Make Him Fight Ilia Topuria at 155

Islam Makhachev has been open about what he wants next. Fresh off becoming a two-division champion, the Dagestani star finds himself in the midst of MMA’s most anticipated hypothetical fight: a showdown with Ilia Topuria. Fans want it. The UFC wants it. Even ‘El Matador’ is publicly discussing the possibility of moving up again just to chase it.

However, if the superfight is ever to become a reality, the Dagestani believes there is only one way. When he finally addressed the Topuria chatter back home in Dagestan, his condition wasn’t wrapped in ambiguity at all. Instead, it was brutally straightforward and honest. He wants Dana White and the UFC to make the deal worth the pain of returning to 155.

Islam Makhachev reveals the only condition for facing Ilia Topuria at 155

Islam Makhachev believes that this isn’t about ego or legacy; it’s about longevity. When speaking in Russian during a recent media appearance, he didn’t posture or tease. He laid out the cost clearly: “It would have to be a very good offer for me to start cutting back to 155. Because I’m not young in this sport anymore, and every weight cut takes years off your health. It’s not as easy as before to cut weight.”

The man who previously cut himself down to lightweight with machine-like discipline is now a two-division champion with considerably more to lose than gain. And that is where the tension lies. Ilia Topuria was the first to seek 155, publicly criticizing Makhachev while the Dagestani ran the division. But the instant Islam stepped up and won the welterweight title, ‘El Matador’ pivoted, hinting at a move to 170 instead.

On paper, it is ambitious—but in reality, it feels like a size trap. Topuria already appeared little next to Charles Oliveira at lightweight, and he was never a big featherweight to begin with. Fans are aware of this, which is why many argue that the bout should take place at 155 pounds. It’s the version ‘El Matador’ initially desired: equal footing, elite against elite, champion vs. champion, with no size engineering.

And, with Dana White entertaining the matchup, the real question is whether the UFC will pay what Islam Makhachev now considers the “cost of entry” for a bout this big. Because this isn’t just another super fight. If done well, Makhachev’s grappling empire vs. Ilia Topuria‘s precision and swagger has the potential to define the era.

But, unless the UFC makes a deal that persuades the Dagestani to make a cut that he believes will limit his career, the contest remains where it is—caught between ambition, business, and biology. And the fact that Makhachev already has too many options doesn’t help the situation either. In fact, the welterweight champion is already responding to other callouts being made for a chance at his throne.

Makhachev reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar win

Before Islam Makhachev even spoke about Ilia Topuria or the cost of returning to 155, he had already weighed in on the chaos at welterweight. Just hours after UFC Qatar ended, the new champion was asked about Ian Machado Garry’s win against Belal Muhammad, which catapulted ‘The Future’ into title contention. Even then, the Dagestani sounded like a guy who realized he now had more challengers than time.

He explained that welterweight had swiftly become one of the UFC’s “youngest and most competitive” divisions, with numerous contenders making strong cases over the last two weekends. And while his personal choice remains Kamaru Usman, he did not pretend Garry was unimportant either. “It would be interesting,” the champion stated.

Makhachev further added, “He’s also a good fighter and on a good winning streak and young. I think it will turn out interesting. We’ll see. He didn’t surprise me yesterday. If he surprised the UFC, then he will probably be next.” In other words, Garry’s Qatar callout was not rejected, but it wasn’t enough to jump the line either. Dana White now has the final say, and Makhachev’s message, even before the Topuria talk began, was the same: line up and wait for the UFC to make its decision.