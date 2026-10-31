Islam Makhachev Reveals Retirement Plan After Welcoming Prates vs Morales Winner for Next Title Defense

Islam Makhachev has conquered two UFC divisions’ worth of challenges, but the reigning welterweight champion isn’t looking to take his foot off the gas just yet. With the Russian admitting that he’s approaching the final stretch of his MMA career, he wants to make his remaining appearances count by taking on the most dangerous opponents available.

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So, the Dagestani has now thrown his name behind the winner of the upcoming interim welterweight title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, making it clear that he wants the best of the two.

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“My next fight is one of the last in my career,” he wrote on X. “They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world.”

Imago January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_141 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Islam Makhachev is coming off an August victory over Ian Garry, extending his UFC winning streak to an incredible 17 consecutive fights. The win also saw him move past Anderson Silva’s long-standing record for the longest winning streak in UFC history, adding another milestone to an already legendary career.

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After dominating the lightweight division, the Dagestani phenom has now established himself as the man to beat at welterweight. And with the champion willing to face either Prates or Morales next, he doesn’t appear interested in taking the easy route to another title defense.

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Instead, the 35-year-old wants to take on the toughest available challenger and leave no doubt about who deserves to stand across the Octagon from him.

Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are set to collide for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on January 30, with the winner expected to earn a shot at undisputed champion Islam Makhachev. However, the matchup came together after a scheduling issue involving the champion sparked some frustration within the UFC.

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UFC CEO Dana White previously revealed that the Dagestani was supposed to defend his title against ‘The Nightmare’ in January but chose to push his return until after Ramadan in March. White wasn’t particularly happy with the decision, arguing that the champion’s delayed return was holding up the welterweight division.

As a result, the promotion eventually moved forward with an interim title fight between Prates and Morales. The champion, meanwhile, has maintained that the matchup will determine the “true worthy contender.”

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After all, both fighters give him plenty to think about. Carlos Prates has already lost to Ian Garry, whom Islam Makhachev went on to defeat, while Morales presents another dangerous challenge for the champion. With the two contenders now fighting for the interim belt, Makhachev will get a clearer picture of who could pose the biggest threat to his reign.

The stakes are even higher given the 35-year-old’s recent comments about approaching the end of his career. His retirement talk may not come as a complete surprise, either, as his coach, Javier Mendez, suggested earlier this year that the champion had roughly three fights left.

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That makes his next title defenses all the more important as he looks to make the most of his remaining time in the Octagon.

Islam Makhachev’s mother could’ve influenced his retirement decision

While Islam Makhachev hasn’t announced any immediate plans to retire, his future in MMA may depend on more than just his performance inside the Octagon. The champion has previously revealed that his mother wants him to walk away from the sport, often pointing to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s retirement as an example.

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‘The Eagle’ stepped away from MMA in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje, honoring a promise he made to his mother following the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev’s mother has reportedly encouraged him to follow a similar path, adding another personal factor to the champion’s decision about how much longer he wants to compete.

“My mom talks about me quitting since then, and lately she tells me, ‘Look, Khabib listened to his mom, but you don’t,'” he said during an interview with Murad LaRiba earlier this year.

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He added that she had recently suggested arranging a meeting with Nurmagomedov, saying, “I need to see Khabib; we need to have a talk.”

The welterweight champion has admitted that his mother’s wishes could ultimately decide when he walks away from MMA, suggesting he might have little choice if she tells him to stop fighting. While the Dagestani hasn’t settled on a retirement date, it’s clear that life beyond the Octagon is already on his mind.

During the same podcast appearance, Islam Makhachev also opened up about the possibility of entering politics in Dagestan. However, rather than chasing a top political position, he seems more interested in helping shape Dagestan’s future through construction planning and urban development.

“Construction planning and ensuring architectural standards are followed—that’s something I could do,” he explained. “I could stop some of the things that have been done and bring some order.”

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Islam Makhachev wouldn’t be the first combat sports star to consider a career in politics after hanging up his gloves. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, for example, was elected to the Huntington Beach City Council in California in 2020.

For now, though, Makhachev still has business to take care of in the Octagon. With Carlos Prates and Michael Morales fighting for the interim title, the champion is eager to face whoever proves himself worthy of the challenge.

The 35-year-old’s remaining title defenses could take on even greater meaning as he nears the end of his MMA career, given his political ambitions and the looming possibility of retirement, along with his mother’s wishes.