Islam Makhachev Reveals Roadmap to Next Possible Opponent After Pulling Out of UFC 336

Islam Makhachev may have just thrown a wrench into the UFC welterweight title picture! After withdrawing from his reported title fight against Carlos Prates, the champion appears to have a different plan for his next challenger. Instead of immediately rescheduling the fight, the Dagestani phenom wants Prates and Michael Morales to face off and prove who deserves a shot at his belt.

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When Twitter page MQ22 asked Islam Makhachev whether he would fight Carlos in January, the Russian had a simple answer.

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“Carlos Morales, January. Too much contenders,” he wrote on X.

The welterweight champion followed up with another message explaining his reasoning.

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“We have to know who is better, who deserve,” he added.

Imago June 1, 2024, Newark, Nj, USA: UFC 302: MAKHACHEV VS POIRIER .NEWARK, NJ- JUNE 1: L-R Islam Makhachev punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title.fight during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 1, 2024 in Newark, NJ. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20240601_zsp_r187_023 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

The comments suggest Islam Makhachev wants Carlos Prates and Michael Morales to settle the title picture themselves, potentially with a January showdown to determine the division’s next No. 1 contender. Both fighters have built strong cases for a shot at the belt, but the champion appears keen to see them face each other rather than pick one over the other.

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The Dagestani was originally reported to defend his welterweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Prates at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. However, his withdrawal has thrown those plans into question, leaving both the UFC and Prates waiting for clarity on what comes next.

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The reason behind Makhachev’s withdrawal has yet to be confirmed. The last time Islam Makhachev pulled out on his own was back in November 2020, as he pulled out against Rafael dos Anjos after contracting a severe staph infection.

and the UFC has not announced its next move for the Brazilian contender. A potential clash with Michael Morales could offer a straightforward solution, giving the two contenders a chance to settle the debate in the Octagon and establish who gets the next shot at the champion.

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Michael Morales isn’t exactly a newcomer to the title conversation. He served as the backup fighter for Islam Makhachev’s previous bout at UFC 330, but the UFC ultimately went in a different direction for the champion’s next opponent.

Carlos Prates eventually emerged as the frontrunner for the title shot and reportedly signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion. ‘The Nightmare’ gave the UFC another reason to back him with a brutal knockout of former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena in May.

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The win helped the Brazilian move ahead of Morales in the title race, putting him in prime position to face Islam Makhachev after the champion defeated Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August. Now, the champion’s withdrawal has thrown a wrench into those plans.

Timing could also become a major factor in the welterweight title picture. With the Dagestani no longer expected to face Prates on January 30, the champion’s next fight could be pushed back by several months. Ramadan is also scheduled to begin on February 8, which could further complicate the timeline for his return.

That delay could put an interim title fight on the table if Islam Makhachev is unavailable for an extended period. However, the UFC has yet to confirm any plans for an interim title or announce a different fight.

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For now, Makhachev’s comments suggest that a potential clash between Prates and Morales could be the next step in determining who gets the first shot at his belt.

Carlos Prates channels inner Nate Diaz to react to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 336 withdrawal

Carlos Prates appeared to take Islam Makhachev’s withdrawal in stride, sharing a clip of Nate Diaz’s iconic post-fight interview after submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016.

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Following his upset victory over ‘The Notorious,’ Diaz was interviewed by Joe Rogan inside the Octagon and asked how he felt about the result. The Stockton native delivered a response that has since become one of the most memorable quotes in UFC history.

“I’m not surprised, motherf—,” he said.

Carlos Prates shared the interview on his Instagram Stories after reports emerged that Islam Makhachev would no longer compete at UFC 336 in Toronto. So, the Brazilian simply let Diaz’s famous line do the talking for him.

The timing is particularly notable for Carlos Prates, who appeared to be in pole position for the next welterweight title shot after his knockout win over Della Maddalena strengthened his case for a title opportunity.

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The matchup seemed like a logical next step after Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Garry at UFC 330. Carlos Prates had also reportedly signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion, showing just how important he has become to the UFC’s plans. Still, the deal didn’t guarantee when he would get his shot at the title.

The champion’s latest comments have now added another twist to the situation. If Islam Makhachev gets his way, ‘The Nightmare’ could have to get past Michael Morales before earning another shot at the belt. A fight between the two would put the division’s leading contenders head-to-head, with the winner potentially securing the next title opportunity.

For now, Prates is left waiting for clarity. And while his Instagram post suggests he isn’t making a big deal out of the setback, the truth remains that the Brazilian may have to wait longer than expected for his first chance to become UFC champion.