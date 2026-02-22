Islam Makhachev Reveals UFC Exec Told Him How Fighters Can Avoid Getting Cut

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is one of the rare Dagestani fighters who doesn’t rely entirely on his ground game to secure victories. But many athletes emerging from the region have faced repeated backlash for their grappling-heavy approach, with some fans arguing that the style slows the pace and makes fights less entertaining. And that’s not just fans.

The UFC has begun cracking down on fighters who rely heavily on grappling. Take Rinat Fakhretdinov, for example. Even though he was unbeaten in the UFC, the promotion decided not to renew his contract last year. Or even Movsar Evloev, who, despite being the No. 1 contender, was overlooked for a title shot. So, Islam Makhachev has revealed how to avoid that fate.

Islam Makhachev reveals what’s not working for UFC

“I already [told] the guys, you’ve got to go out there and scrap,” Islam Makhachev said during an interview with Ushatayka. “Those Dagestani fighters that just show up, dominate everyone, don’t speak English, don’t sell the fight, don’t hype anything up—I think that type of fighter isn’t interesting for the UFC anymore.

“What they want is basically a street fight type of vibe, someone who just comes out and throws down,” Makhachev added during the interview. “Some dudes lose 6 or 7 fights, but they keep getting fights because they go out there and scrap every time, win or lose. I won’t name names, but one of the UFC execs told me that they’ve got guys like that.”

Makhachev’s claims also ring true for his mentor and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ dominated the UFC’s lightweight division throughout his run, overwhelming elite opposition with a suffocating style that no one could solve. He retired having beaten some of the promotion’s biggest stars while preserving his perfect record.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission D'Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Despite his dominance, Nurmagomedov often faced criticism for his grappling-heavy approach, with detractors labeling his style as boring. A similar backlash surfaced recently when Khamzat Chimaev thoroughly controlled Dricus Du Plessis, as some fans argued that prolonged ground control made the contest less exciting.

Likewise, when Belal Muhammad lost to Jack Della Maddalena, many supporters of striking-heavy fights openly celebrated the result. However, while Islam Makhachev appears to side with the UFC for their preferences, his mentor isn’t a big fan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes UFC for preferring trash-talkers

Nurmagomedov has criticized the UFC for what he sees as a growing preference for trash talkers over disciplined competitors who let their performances speak for themselves. While he remains connected to the promotion as a coach, Khabib believes the UFC has shifted its priorities in recent years.

“I feel very bad for U.S. promotions, very, very bad because there are so many hungry fighters coming [from Dagestan], and they don’t like trash talk,” Khabib said during the World Sports Summit. “They just come, smash people, and take money, and U.S. promotions don’t like this; they like trash talking, they like entertainment.”

He acknowledged the business aspect of the sport but questioned the direction it is taking.

“I understand in one way it’s business, but at the end of the day this is sport,” he explained further. “In the last couple of years, they changed their politics, and I don’t like it… In the last couple of years, they cut so many fighters who had never lost in the UFC… It’s not fair.”

It appears the UFC’s push toward more striking-heavy matchups may be creating tension within Islam Makhachev’s camp, as differing opinions on the promotion’s direction have begun to surface. What do you make of this approach?