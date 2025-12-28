Islam Makhachev Reveals What Dana White Looks for in UFC Stars After Undefeated Fighter Gets Cut

“Winning is optional. Talking is mandatory. That’s the business now,” one fan admitted the painful truth, following Rinat Fakhretdinov‘s unjust removal from the UFC roster despite being a no-miss, undefeated champion. Now, since the Paramount shift, it’s more important than ever for fighters to not just win, but also sell stories. And Islam Makhachev knows that all too well.

Since Islam Makhachev’s UFC debut, the Dagestani wrestler has gone on to carve out a charismatic personality, soon turning into a viral hit. With over 12 million followers on Instagram, Makhachev reaches a wide audience, especially through his social media presence and associations with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier. And, as per the wrestler, that holds more significance than just his cold Octagon dominance.

Islam Makhachev offers his two cents on Rinat Fakhretdinov’s removal

While Makhachev was equally as surprised at UFC’s roster shuffle, given Fakhretdinov’s 7-0-1 record, he understands the logistics behind the decision. Speaking on Ushatayka’s podcast, Makhachev remarked, “It surprised me, of course. Rinat is a good fighter with good skills. But UFC needs fighters whom they can sell, who can earn money. And Rinat just went out and won.”

At the end of the day, Dana White is running a business that needs to curate narratives that are easier for the general audience to follow. With Makhachev’s Dagestani arc to set him apart from the rest of the roster, and his sarcastic, humble persona that has fans raving behind him, Makhachev is an easier fighter to market.

“I even tell the guys in the gym now, UFC does not need just guys who beat everyone and keep silent. Learn English, learn to sell yourself, learn to be an interesting audience. Because all America loves wrestling, WWE, and we understand what is going on there, how it is organized. But they love the show. And because of this, you just need to learn how to make a show,” he explained.

This shift in Dana White’s focus is even more evident since the promotion signed the US streaming rights to Paramount. That dismantles the PPV (pay-per-view) model, which relied heavily on bringing fireworks to every matchup to have the hardcore MMA fanbase tuning in. The streaming model has thrown that outside the fence, with the UFC rapidly turning into an entertainment company, a fate no different than WWE’s.

So, while Rinat Fakhretdinov bites the dust, another fighter flourishes, despite murky UFC records.

Dana White signs a fighter on a losing skid for their showmanship

Despite being on a 3-fight losing streak, Turkish Ibo Aslan apparently turned out to be a favorite for the UFC over Fakhretdinov, awarding the former with a 6-fight contract. While Aslan brings the Turkish audience to the UFC scene, his fate is worse on paper, with his last fight ending in a Round 1 KO, 89 seconds in.

That goes on to show how Aslan has created a more interesting ‘Ottoman’ profile and wild slugfests, including his last fight against Iwo Baraniewski, that Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan labelled a ‘skillful bar fight.’ Even though the technical precision faltered, the matchup provided excitement every second it lasted. Post-fight statements like “I am not here to win, I am here to knock people out!” instantly click with the audience.

And apparently that’s what the UFC seems to care more about: exciting optics over on-paper leads. In contrast to Aslan, Rinat Fakhretdinov is a fighter that the general audience barely connects with, given his stone-cold personality and quiet Octagon dominance.

This could also be why Paddy Pimblett got priority over Arman Tsarukyan for a title shot against Ilia Topuria. Pimblett has a long overdue rivalry with Topuria, and getting inside the cage to resolve the feud once and for all feels to be a more compelling narrative than a top contender getting his due.

Clearly, the MMA environment is shifting, as Islam Makhachev shared. And the fighters who fail to adapt to the changes will, unfortunately, perish. However, the real question is: are fans ready to trade sporting authority for on-screen spectacles? Surely, another WWE knock-off doesn’t sound like a good idea, even if that might be where the promotion is headed next.