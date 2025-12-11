Islam Makhachev Reveals Why Khabib Doesn’t Want His Team Fighting at UFC White House

After claiming a second divisional title, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Islam Makhachev is ready to step out of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow. Makhachev, who secured the welterweight belt at UFC 322 by defeating Jack Della Maddalena in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, then called out Donald Trump to open the gates of the White House on June 18 for the UFC’s White House event.

But a few days later, his mentor made his stance clear and said he did not want his protégé to fight there. Khabib Nurmagomedov stated, “If you ask me personally, I wouldn’t want him to fight there. Why? I just don’t want to.” Since then, the MMA world has been closely watching, intrigued by the rare difference in mindset between the two Dagestani stars. Now, Islam Makhachev has stepped in to reveal if there’s a chance he’ll fight at the White House next year.

Why doesn’t Coach Khabib want Islam Makhachev at the UFC White House event?

During a recent interview, the interviewer asked the welterweight champion about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s perspective and whether they had spoken about him fighting on the card next year. “Honestly, we have not. Sometimes, Khabib says he would not really want me to fight in Abu Dhabi either, because there are a lot of distractions there. Maybe the same goes for the White House, Islam Makhachev told Red Corner MMA.

“It is the first tournament, and we do not know how everything will go. But we are already at a level where we have to simulate everything in advance, like my fight in Australia. We had to do a lot during that fight. There were many moments we encountered for the first time in our lives, ” the welterweight champion added.

Imago January 18, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev and Rentao Moicano meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at Intuit Dome for UFC311 Makhachev vs Moicano on January 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250118_zsa_p175_418 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Looking back at the Australia fight, Islam Makhachev highlighted the challenges of different weight-cut rules. In Australia, fighters have only 24 hours to recover between weigh-ins and the fight, which limits rehydration and affects performance.

In contrast, in the US, fighters have more time to recover, which is why Makhachev struggled in his first bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. However, in the rematch at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev dominated Volkanovski with relative ease.

Whether Islam Makhachev will compete on the UFC White House card remains uncertain, with Dana White and the UFC yet to confirm. For his first welterweight title defense, however, Makhachev is determined not to make any compromises.

Islam Makhachev sets sights on Kamaru Usman for his next fight

Since claiming the welterweight title, Islam Makhachev has had plenty of potential challengers for his first defense, including Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Morales, and others. From the very beginning, however, Makhachev has had his eyes set on former champion and current No. 8-ranked Kamaru Usman, who is now approaching the tail end of his career.

Usman’s legendary status is undeniable, which is why UFC CEO Dana White considers him the welterweight GOAT. Critics, however, remain skeptical about a Makhachev vs. Usman matchup, with many labeling it an “easy fight” for the champion. Despite the doubts, Islam Makhachev is unwavering in his decision.

“I said I wanted to fight Kamaru Usman next,” Makhachev said to Red Corner MMA speaking in Russian. “Although the media doesn’t believe in this fight, as I can see. But in my opinion, Usman would steamroll through these up-and-comers like (Michael) Morales, (Carlos) Prates, the striker… I think Usman would be the hardest fight for me.”

What’s your take on Islam Makhachev’s statement? Do you think facing Kamaru Usman would be easier for him compared to taking on the top-ranked stars of today’s generation? Share your thoughts below.

(More to Come… )