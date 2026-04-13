Islam Makhachev Robbed in Italy, Thieves Steal Prized Possession

Islam Makhachev is taking a brief break from training to travel, but his trip has taken an unexpected turn. The former two-division champion has been touring Europe, recently stopping in France before confirming his arrival in Italy. However, his time in ‘Il Bel Paese’ was marred by an unfortunate incident, as the 34-year-old revealed he had been robbed.

Makhachev took to his Instagram story to share the experience, explaining that thieves had taken most of his belongings.

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“I was heading to Italy in a great mood,” Makhachev wrote. “But now I don’t like Italy anymore. I’ll tell you sometime how I got set up here.

“All I have left is this wallet and my passport.”

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In a strange twist, the thieves later returned his passport. Still, the Dagestani sambo specialist noted that one particularly meaningful item remains missing.

“They returned my passport… nice robbers,” Makhachev added. “The most valuable thing in the suitcase [was] the football boots. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gifted them to me after his last game. Thieves, if football isn’t your thing, I’ll take them back.

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“The prayer mat is still here. Don’t really need anything else. No need to worry, everything is fine, no panic.”

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Islam Makhachev hasn’t fought since his dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena last year to become the new welterweight champion. Although there were some talks for his potential fight against Ilia Topuria on the White House card, that didn’t materialize, with Makhachev now poised to face someone from his own division.

In any case, Islam Makhachev isn’t the first UFC fighter to have been robbed.

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Like Islam Makhachev, this UFC heavyweight was robbed

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane was robbed of approximately $162,000 worth of valuables while competing at UFC Paris in September 2023. The incident occurred as Gane was busy securing a second-round TKO victory over Serghei Spivak, turning what should have been a triumphant night into a costly one outside the Octagon.

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According to Le Parisien, the burglars forced open the front door of his home in Nogent-sur-Marne early Sunday morning and stole luxury items, including jewelry and a Rolex watch. Police responded around 7:30 a.m., and an investigation went underway, with authorities reviewing surveillance footage for clues.

Reports suggest the crime may have been planned in advance, possibly involving prior surveillance. Gane was not home during the burglary, avoiding direct harm, but the financial loss remains significant.

It appears that even if you are one of the most dangerous people on Earth, you aren’t safe from getting robbed. But fortunately, Makhachev got his passport back.