Islam Makhachev’s Ex-Opponent Gets Schooled After Rejecting $200K UFC Antitrust Lawsuit Payout

“You wanna know how much I love UFC? I did not [take] the money that they sent to the fighters,” Renato Moicano revealed on his Show Me The Money podcast. It’s been a while since the UFC settled for $375 million in an antitrust case, but the aftershocks of that choice are still making waves. Just weeks ago, Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano ruffled some feathers by rejecting nearly $200,000 from the settlement. The settlement arises from a collective legal action initiated by athletes, primarily those who competed from 2010 to 2017, alleging that the UFC shortchanged them on their earnings. Word on the street is that 35 fighters were lined up to pocket over a cool million, while more than 300 others were in the running for checks around $500,000 or $250,000.

Soon after, it was revealed that a few fighters had declined their share of the money. Among them was Renato Moicano, who previously faced Islam Makhachev in January and lost. The 31-year-old is fresh off a decision defeat to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317, which was headlined by Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira. What really threw Moicano’s decision into the limelight, though, was the uproar it ignited. His decision to turn down the cash sparked a firestorm of backlash from both active and retired fighters. A host of MMA fighters have shared their thoughts on the 20-7 lightweight, and now seasoned journalist Luke Thomas has thrown his hat into the ring.

Back from vacation, yesterday, Luke Thomas joined Denis Shkuratov on Submission Radio to weigh in on Renato Moicano’s decision to reject nearly $200,000 from the UFC antitrust settlement. Asked for his reaction, Thomas replied: “If he doesn’t want the money, okay. I don’t know how wise that is, but it’s a free country.” Thomas found it odd that Moicano didn’t opt out of the lawsuit entirely, especially since the Brazilian previously admitted, “I just had to put my name over that, but I didn’t. I did not sign it.” Thomas noted, if he didn’t want the money, why not formally opt out like others did? And to illustrate his point, Thomas said, “Rory Markham, a former Militage fighter, he pulled out and withdrew from eligibility to receive settlement money.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

AD

He then delved deeper into the mindset behind Moicano’s decision. According to the veteran analyst, fighters often act against their own interests for two key reasons. “One is fear of speaking out,” which Thomas believes doesn’t apply to Moicano. “The other is a “limited” economic perspective, “that favours holders of capital over labour.” And that he feels is likely the case here. Thomas also emphasized that signing a contract doesn’t automatically make it fair or ethical: “Contract law is well established in this regard in numerous different fields. Just because someone signed a contract, actually it does not mean that you had their full faith and support and that the contract wasn’t done under owner of terms.”

He further emphasized that the UFC settled not out of generosity, but to avoid trial: “The judge who pretty clearly argued and believe that they used monopsin power to suppress wages. That’s why this money goes to the fighters… So it really undercut the point that he [Renato Moicano] is trying to make that you know these two parties agreed. My response would be, ‘So what?’” Similarly, Michael Chandler echoed the same sentiment just a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, newcomer Aljamain Sterling also weighed in, joking on X that Moicano should just “accept it and donate it” to his liquor brand, Funk Harbor, offering a sharp, light‑hearted angle on the debate

Michael Chandler fires back at Renato Moicano over UFC payout snub

A few days ago, Michael Chandler chimed in with a tongue-in-cheek jab at Moicano, posting on Threads, “Some are just free market capitalists…” The remark, while subtle, echoed Matt Brown’s critical stance. For many, the 36-year-old’s refusal to accept the payout was confusing at best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown, who is also eligible for a payout, voiced strong skepticism over Moicano’s claims. “There’s very, very few people that haven’t signed up to get their money. I doubt that Moicano’s one of them, to be honest. It doesn’t make him look better saying that,” Brown said. “I don’t think anybody is like, ‘Wow, bro, you’re f—— brand loyal, good for you!’ No, everybody’s like, ‘You’re a f—— idiot for this.’” Brown seemed to suggest that Moicano’s stance was more about gaining favor with the UFC and Dana White than about principle.

But why is Renato Moicano turning down such a significant sum? According to him, he doesn’t feel he was taken advantage of, and the entire lawsuit clashes with his free-market beliefs. “They said UFC did not pay the fighters fair enough,” Moicano explained. “But this is like you get a girl today and you’re f—— her, and like two years later, she say ‘The guy r—- me.’ That’s what it is. I agreed [to the contract]. I remember my first fight in the UFC was [$8,000 to show, $8,000 to win]. And then what they say is that $8k/$8k was wrong, because they take advantage of you. It’s the same thing: you have a girl and then somebody talk to the girl, ‘That guy abused you!’” That said, do you think Renato Moicano made the right call?