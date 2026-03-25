Islam Makhachev’s Manager All but Confirms UFC Champ’s Return Date and Opponent Amid Hand Injury

Rumors of an Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria super fight in June were just that—rumors, quickly squashed by Dana White himself. However, White also cast doubts on the welterweight champ’s return, revealing Makhachev had suffered a hand injury. Now, the champion’s manager has stepped in to set the record straight on his return as well as his next fight.

According to Makhachev’s long-time manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the two-division champion is ready to return in July. But when it comes to his client’s next opponent, the Dominance MMA CEO wanted the UFC to announce it officially instead of him.

“Islam got offered a different fight at welterweight, to be the main event, and Islam said, ‘Hey, let’s do this in July,’” Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “He has some stuff going on, Dana spoke about it. But I can tell you this, if this fight was offered in June and Islam even had one leg, he would’ve taken the fight.

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“But in a way, Islam already has a fight in the summer. He has a welterweight number one contender match against someone, and it’s a done deal already. UFC will announce it probably soon.”

Currently, three contenders, Michael Morales, Kamaru Usman, and Ian Garry, are at the front of the line to challenge the welterweight champion next. Well, Carlos Prates was another option, but the Brazilian ended up taking a fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth on May 2nd. While we have a somewhat clearer picture of his opponent, there is still some confusion around his July return.

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Recently, prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that the UFC is optimistic about Conor McGregor’s return at International Fight Week, which is also set to take place in July. In that case, if Islam Makhachev is also targeting the same month, would the UFC place its champion on that marquee weekend? Or would it schedule a separate event for Makhachev’s return? We’ll know soon.

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Nevertheless, before more details about his comeback emerge, the talks around the welterweight champion’s next opponent are picking up steam, and Joe Rogan has already picked a fighter he would like to see clash with Islam Makhachev next.

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Joe Rogan picks Islam Makhachev’s next opponent

Whenever the UFC welterweight champion returns to the Octagon, the anticipation around his comeback rises significantly. That’s the star power Islam Makhachev has built through his battles inside the cage. So, as the Dagestani icon’s return talks have begun once again, Joe Rogan believes either Ian Garry or Kamaru Usman should face the champion next.

However, while the UFC commentator understands that Garry, as a top contender, is more deserving, he believes Usman makes more sense when it comes to a legend vs legend matchup.

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“I think Ian Garry deserves it, but I also think Kamaru, like, come on, the guy’s a legend,” Rogan said during JRE Fight Companion. “This is like the last year he could fight, and he looked sensational against Joaquin Buckley. I want to see that fight (Makhachev vs Usman).”

Well, the UFC commentator isn’t wrong in picking Usman to face Islam next, as it would be a dream clash for fans. But when it comes to meritocracy, Ian Garry has proved that he’s one of the best 170 lbs fighters, as he completely shut down former champion Belal Muhammad in his last fight. On the other hand, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ just returned to the win column after defeating an up-and-comer in Joaquin Buckley in his last outing.

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So, in terms of recent performances, the Irishman deserves the next shot. But it’s no secret that Ali Abdelaziz has pushed for the Kamaru Usman fight, as he manages both athletes. That said, who do you want to see Islam face next? Let us know in the comments section below.