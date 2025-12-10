Islam Makhachev’s Next Opponent Revealed as Top UFC Star Drops Insider Info on Dana White’s Plan

Following Islam Makhachev’s stunning victory over Jack Della Maddalena, the leading contenders in the welterweight category are now vying for the championship fight. The division is alive with action, and demand for confrontations is quick. Ian Garry, after defeating Belal Muhammad, has been calling out Makhachev every time, but the Dagestani star and his crew appear to have another rival in mind. Ali Abdelaziz has been teasing about a potential encounter with Kamaru Usman, thus keeping the audience in suspense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carlos Prates, who knocked out Leon Edwards on the same night as Makhachev’s main event, has recently revealed some insider info. However, Dana White holds the final word, approving the biggest fights, and it looks like Makhachev’s next opponent could be the one with the biggest name in the category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Prates drops a bold claim about Islam Makhachev’s next opponent

That’s exactly where Carlos Prates steps in with the kind of confidence only someone plugged into backstage conversations could have. “I believe that if Kamaru Usman fights for the belt, I’ll need another fight,” Prates said. “If it’s not Kamaru, I think it will be me.

“There’s what Makhachev wants, [he and Usman] have the same management,” Prates added. “Usman is already one of the greatest of all-time in the division — for me, the greatest. So whatever happens, it’s fine. I believe if I don’t get the title fight next, I’ll get one more fight, then go.”

Prates doesn’t expect Makhachev vs. Usman to be “easy,” but he isn’t siding with the former champ either. “I don’t think Usman wins,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamaru Usman has managed to score just one win since 2021, which was a comeback win over Joaquin Buckley, while he has lost to Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards twice. Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, just won the welterweight title with an impressive finish over Jack Della Maddalena, thus raising the level of competition in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Prates knows that timing and politics play a crucial role in everything at the top. He is optimistic that he will get his chance at UFC gold in 2026, but he also realizes that “there’s a lot involved” when the company announces its title fights. His momentum definitely works in his favor — he knocked Leon Edwards out at UFC 322 to make his UFC record 6-1, with all six wins being knockouts. His performance earned him another $50,000 bonus, and he rated the entire experience a very confident nine out of ten.

There has been significant chatter about Makhachev’s potential opponent. But does he want to fight Usman?

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev pushes for Kamaru Usman as his next big test

Islam Makhachev has not been ambiguous at all in expressing his inclination. He chooses Kamaru Usman as the only one who can challenge him among the already mentioned contenders. The king of the octagon considers the ex-welterweight kingpin to be his hardest trial and the collision that accounts for the most considerable profit.

When Makhachev was asked who he ideally wants next, he didn’t hesitate.

“I said that I wanted to fight Kamaru Usman next, although the media does not believe in this fight as I can see,” he explained. He pushed back on the idea that newer contenders are the tougher matchup, adding, “Usman would steamroll through each of these up-and-comers like [Michael]Morales, Prates the striker, those guys have not been checked yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Makhachev, the motivation isn’t just legacy. It’s the challenge and the spectacle.

“I think Usman would be the hardest fight for me, and in terms of media, we could build it up,” he said. He pointed to Usman’s résumé as the selling point: “Like a former champion, the most title defenses in my weight division. We could promote this fight well and make it fun to watch.”

A showdown with Usman is the challenge Makhachev wants, and he’s making sure the spotlight stays pointed in that direction.