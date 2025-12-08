Islam Makhachev’s P4P Status Doesn’t Stop Tom Aspinall From Picking Ilia Topuria for Prestigious UFC Honor

Last month, Islam Makhachev dominated Jack Della Maddalena, securing a unanimous decision win in New York and joining the elite list of two-division UFC champions. The victory did more than add another belt to his resume—it propelled him to the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, knocking Ilia Topuria off the throne. But despite all that, Makhachev still hasn’t managed one thing.

He is yet to impress UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. While dealing with the windfall of his controversial UFC 311 bout with Ciryl Gane, ‘The Honeybadger’ addressed the topic in a recent YouTube video where he was asked to name the best fighter in the UFC in 2025. And while Makhachev may have convinced the UFC’s voting panel of media members, the heavyweight had a completely different answer in mind for the best in 2025.

Charles Oliveira influenced Tom Aspinall in making the call

“The fighter that stands out to me is Ilia Topuria,” Aspinall said confidently. “He is unbelievable.” However, Aspinall’s praise didn’t end there. His view of the Spaniard was partly shaped thanks to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. When asked who had the best knockout win, the Brit circled back to Topuria to crown him with the honor once again. “Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira is one of the best knockouts I have ever seen,” he added.

“Like the atmosphere that night was incredible. So, I am gonna go for that this year,” Aspinall concluded in the video. While pound-for-pound best can be debated, Ilia Topuria does indeed trump Islam Makhachev in the best knockout debate, especially in 2025. Topuria stuffed Oliveira’s early takedown attempt at UFC 317, then unleashed a counter right that dropped ‘Do Bronx’ unconscious. Referee Marc Goddard waved it off instantly as Charles slumped to the canvas.

This marked Topuria’s 6th UFC KO, earned him Performance of the Night, and made him the 10th multi-division UFC champ, and the first undefeated one. Makhachev, in comparison, hasn’t scored a knockout win since his October 2023 win over Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev has merely three knockout wins in the UFC, proving that Topuria is a far better striker than Makhachev.

Imago Premiere of the documentary Topuria Matador in Madrid Fighter Ilia Topuria poses at the photocall of the premiere of the documentary Topuria Matador, at the Callao Cinemas, September 18, 2024, in Madrid Spain Topuria Matador is the story of Ilias personal overcoming, from his native Georgia at war and his arrival in Spain, to catapult as the UFC world champion, wrapped by his wife, family, friends and training partners 18 SEPTEMBER 2024 TOPURIA PREMIERE PREMIERE DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE Madrid Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESP Copyright: xRicardoxRubiox 6220918

But if the number of knockouts alone made someone the best, Derrick Lewis would take the cake. The heavyweight currently has 16 knockout wins in the UFC. Yet, he is No. 8 in the heavyweight division and doesn’t even appear on the pound-for-pound rankings. Regardless, while Ilia Topuria and Makhachev compete for being the best in 2025, this UFC legend has named the GOAT in the history of the promotion.

Not Ilia Topuria, not Islam Makhachev—Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the real best

Khabib Nurmagomedov has already settled the best fighter ever debate. And it’s neither Ilia Topuria nor Islam Makhachev. Following Jon Jones’ retirement announcement, the undefeated former lightweight champion made it clear who he believes stands alone at the top. “My congratulations, legend,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

“Even we was not friends but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history and you inspire millions of people around the world. You have nothing more to prove in this sport.” For Nurmagomedov, Jones’ resume speaks for itself. The former light heavyweight king captured the title at just 23, becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

Jones even went on to defend it 13 times. After returning from a long hiatus, he moved up to heavyweight and claimed a second division title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Despite controversies outside the cage, Jones’ 28-1 (1 DQ) record—with no true losses—is enough for Khabib to crown him the greatest in UFC history.

Having said that, it appears Islam Makhachev may continue to dominate the UFC with his elite grappling. But if he wants the crown of the best, he will have to start putting people to sleep—inside the Octagon. What do you make of Tom Aspinall’s take?