Islam Makhachev’s Return Timeline in Doubt as Insider Report Backs Dana White’s Plan for Next Fight

There are plenty of names chasing Islam Makhachev. But only what UFC CEO Dana White wants will happen. Since the Dagestani sambo specialist defeated Jack Della Maddalena last year to become the new welterweight champion, several names have emerged as potential next opponents. Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales, and Kamaru Usman are the front-runners.

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Yet, who the 34-year-old will fight next remains a mystery. Dana White previously claimed that Islam Makhachev will return for his first title defense in August. Despite that, Makhachev hinted at an earlier date, writing, “📞 July ?” on X recently. However, according to a new report from insider Álvaro Colmenero, White’s plan is still moving forward.

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“I said it a while back, but the fight that’s being negotiated is Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry, according to my sources,” he wrote. “Morales is already out of this title shot. Presumably, it’ll be in August in Philadelphia, at UFC 330, though Islam has already pointed toward the IFW in some message.”

This comes after Michael Morales teased a fight contract on social media, which led many to believe he could be the next in line. However, that potential fight appears to have been shown the door. Ian Garry, of course, is the No. 2-ranked welterweight above Morales, and he has been calling for a fight against Makhachev for a while.

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This could also prove a lot more lucrative for the UFC, as they can frame the fight as ‘Ireland vs. Dagestan.’ While it doesn’t reach the infamy of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the fight could draw a lot of attention. In any case, if the fight does land on UFC 330, then Makhachev’s return has an exact date and venue as well.

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Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And this also means that if a potential fight against Ilia Topuria had to happen, it could get pushed back to 2027. In any case, even Islam Makhachev appears to have all but confirmed his next opponent will be Ian Garry.

Islam Makhachev is waiting for the contract to fight Ian Garry

Amid speculations for Makhachev’s next opponent, Ian Garry grew increasingly impatient. So, fired off a statement, criticizing the Dagestani fighter for taking too long to sign a contract.

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“First, you say you have a hand injury, Dana said August, you’re saying July,” Garry wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been ready since you last turned me down in May. We’re all waiting on you, princess.”

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In response, Makhachev appears to have confirmed that negotiations had been brewing for a fight against Garry.

“Don’t worry about my injuries,” Islam wrote. “I’m ready at any time. I’m waiting for the contract.”

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While Islam Makhachev is coming off a dominant win over Maddalena, Garry also defeated Belal Muhammad in his last outing. Both fighters have one loss in their otherwise perfect record.

From the looks of things, Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry is the next big fight. But official confirmation is yet to come. Do you think this fight will happen?