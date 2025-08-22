Islam Makhachev Sets Conditions for Superfights With Ilia Topuria & Khamzat Chimaev

What ripple effects would we see if Islam Makhachev suffers a defeat? MMA fans may find it hard to process. Earlier this year, Makhachev put his lightweight title on hold to step up to the 170-pound division, targeting newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. With Ilia Topuria now holding the UFC’s 155-pound crown and Makhachev ruling out a return to lightweight, the Dagestani star is left with only one path forward: fully committing to welterweight. But that’s no easy feat, considering he originally climbed up from 145. Ultimately, fans have voiced their frustration at missing what could have been a dream showdown between the two best fighters in the promotion.

That aside, while Islam Makhachev’s next fight is yet to be confirmed, momentum is building around the possibility of him competing at Madison Square Garden this November. Hints from both Makhachev and his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, have only added fuel to the speculation. Still, if the 33-year-old fails to land that matchup, the question is, will Islam Makhachev move back to the lightweight division?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Islam Makhachev promises the right move at the right time

Just a few hours ago, Red Corner MMA shared an update on X with the caption tha read, “Islam Makhachev spoke on a possible return to the lightweight division after his upcoming debut at welterweight.” When asked by a reporter about his current weight and how his preparation has changed, the 27-1 fighter explained that he has been managing his body carefully. “Up until last camp, I think my weight was about 83, 84 kg, but now with the right regimen, with the right diet, my weight is 86 and a half. Yesterday was 86 and a half,” Makhachev revealed. He went on to say he feels comfortable training with fighters who usually compete at 77 kg and stressed that gaining more weight isn’t necessarily the goal anymore. “We have already done plenty of work during this camp with heavy weights to make sure to gain the proper weight that we need,” he added, pointing out that he has reached the balance required for his welterweight debut.

The discussion quickly turned to whether he would ever consider returning to lightweight. The reporter noted that cutting weight might only become more difficult from here. And Islam Makhachev, while setting conditions for potential superfights with Ilia Topuria, responded, “It depends on how much weight… if I am gonna go up to 83 kg or 84 kg, that’s possible. But if I go up to 85 to 86 kg, then I am not sure.” He also underlined that cutting weight has never been easy for him. “We will have to sit down with the team and figure out what the next move is,” he said, suggesting that his future at lightweight would depend entirely on how his body adjusts after the upcoming welterweight fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The conversation also touched on Khamzat Chimaev, who previously competed at welterweight and recently hinted that beating Islam Makhachev would be the fastest route to No. 1 pound-for-pound status. Asked about a potential clash with Borz, Islam Makhachev kept his response measured. “I don’t want to open the door to any kind of conflict between our people,” he said, before adding, “Well, we will see. I have a tough fight ahead…” He spoke about a potential showdown with the reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, who stands undefeated in the UFC and boasts an impressive 18-fight win streak. Makhachev and Chimaev, each with over 10 million Instagram followers and a combined unbeaten streak of 30 fights, are set to clash in what promises to be one of the most monumental fights in UFC history. The real question is whether Islam Makhachev can take down Khamzat Chimaev if they ever clash in the Octagon.

Islam Makhachev reveals what shocked him in Khamzat Chimaev’s title win

In the same interview, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant title-winning performance at UFC 319. Chimaev set multiple records in his five-round battle against Dricus du Plessis, amassing nearly 22 minutes of ground control, completing 12 takedowns, and landing a staggering 529 strikes.

“I was impressed by his domination,” Islam Makhachev admitted. “I think he was conserving his energy. He never forced anything. He wasn’t even putting power into his strikes. His goal was just to become UFC champion. If he wanted to, he could’ve forced the finish. He could’ve done more damage and finished the fight. But, I was surprised he took him down so easily and was able to control him for so long.” His analysis highlighted both the composure and efficiency in Chimaev’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, with Khamzat Chimaev’s elite wrestling and the recent reminder from Makhochi Sagitov that Makhachev’s most overlooked weapon isn’t just grappling, but his ability to recover instantly while maintaining a sharp fight IQ under pressure, a clash between the two Russian stars could rewrite UFC history. Who knows, it might even surpass UFC 229 in scale and significance. But the real question is, do you think Islam Makhachev will be able to win if he fights Khamzat Chimaev next? And do you think Islam Makhachev will eventually make a return to the lightweight division?