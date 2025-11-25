Islam Makhachev Showered With State Award and Gifts Amid Triumphant Return to Russia After UFC 322

Essentials Inside The Story Islam Makhachev honored in Dagestan after UFC 322 victory

Makhachev has yet to meet Vladimir Putin

Islam Makhachev is not the happiest man in the room about the UFC 322 win

After months away from home, Islam Makhachev returned to Dagestan to a hero’s welcome. Leaders, high-profile figures, and both local and international media gathered to celebrate his achievement. Just like Khabib before him, Makhachev has further elevated Dagestan’s profile on the global MMA stage, putting the region firmly in the spotlight. Rightfully so, the nation honored him exactly as a true national hero deserves.

Dagestan has been buzzing with celebration, and it’s easy to see why. The region, home to over 3.18 million people, has just witnessed its first UFC two-division champion. Earlier this month, at UFC 322, Islam Makhachev made history in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd. He not only surpassed his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT conversation but also extended his winning streak to 16, tying the legendary Anderson Silva.

Dagestan official Sergey Melikov commends Islam Makhachev after UFC 322 triumph

Islam Makhachev, accompanied by his team and his father Ramazan Makhachev, received a warm welcome upon arriving at the office of the Head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov. Meanwhile, both local media and state officials were present to honor the newly crowned welterweight champion. Sergey Melikov awarded Makhachev the “Order of Merit in Physical Culture and Sports,” and he also received an additional state award from Dagestan.

During the ceremony, in a lighthearted moment, Sergey Melikov praised the UFC champion, saying, “Islam not only took all the belts in the world, but he also received all the state awards in Dagestan. One more victory, and we’ll have to establish another order just for you. But we will definitely do it.” To this, Islam Makhachev responded, “Thank you.”

Later, the celebrations continued as Sergey Melikov presented Islam Makhachev with a painting by Dagestani artist Mukhtar Kambulatov. “But this is a portrait painted in oil. I think this portrait reflects your family’s values—a gallery, and this is the kind of story that will really be present in your home. So, we’ll allow you to display this portrait as well.”

Clearly, Islam Makhachev has placed the pride of his country and state above all else. Despite achieving this historic milestone, he has yet to meet President Vladimir Putin, unlike his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, who met the president twice, after defeating Conor McGregor in 2018 and following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in 2019.

While Dagestan’s first UFC two-division champion has not yet had a presidential audience, Makhachev is unconcerned. What matters most to him is his family, especially his father, who is currently one of the happiest people alive.

Makhachev’s dad celebrates historic UFC victory with pure joy

Witnessing his son achieve such an extraordinary milestone was a moment no one could have anticipated. For Islam Makhachev’s father, Ramazan Makhachev, it brought immense joy, especially since he couldn’t attend the fight against Jack Della Maddalena in person. Still, he celebrated the victory at home with 30–40 family members, and in doing so, watched his son extend his undefeated streak to 16 fights, remaining unbeaten for over a decade.

Before meeting the Head of Dagestan, Islam and his father paused in the hallway to speak with ‘Ushatayka’s’ Illya Andreev. When the host asked Ramazan, “Is he happier than his son?” regarding the second belt, it was clear that while the moment was incredible for Islam, it was even more special for his father. “I probably have more, probably more than he’s somehow used to doing this,” said Ramazan Makhachev, “and I’m used to watching and making people happy.”

