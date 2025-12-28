Islam Makhachev Shows Rare Respect to Conor McGregor as Ian Garry Gets Harsh Reality Check

Of all the people you would expect to have a positive take on Conor McGregor, Team Khabib members would be last on the list. Yet, here is Islam Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion, taking a high road of sorts. At UFC 229, he was screaming for Khabib Nurmagomedov to break Conor McGregor’s arm with a kimura. Seven years later, he is keeping it real with some rare praise for ‘The Notorious.’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC’s rise in popularity in the 2010s goes hand-in-hand with Conor McGregor‘s rise to mainstream superstardom. The kind of magnetism he commands is something that has never been seen in combat sports before or after. Years after his championship prime, McGregor’s shadow looms large over a generation of fighters trying to replicate what he did. Yet, according to Islam Makhachev, most of them are missing the mark, and that, too, badly.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one comes close to replicating Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev claims

After Conor McGregor’s success in the UFC, there has been an influx of MMA fighters from Ireland making their way to the Las Vegas-based promotion. Among them, Ian Garry stands out as the most successful fighter after ‘The Notorious’. Some people have deemed him to be the second coming of the former double champion, but Islam Makhachev claims that Garry’s personality bears no resemblance to that of McGregor’s.

“I don’t think so. He’s not that kind of character,” Islam Makhachev said in an interview with Ushatayka. The reporter wanted to know if he and Ian Garry could start a rivalry similar to the Ireland vs Dagestan rivalry between his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor. Makhachev immediately dismissed the notion.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and that’s what most UFC fighters do. They covet McGregor’s achievements and aim to get there using the same means he did: getting fans engaged with trash talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, believes fighters are making a fool of themselves trying to do what Conor McGregor did. Indicating that he rates authenticity more than brashness, the welterweight champion added, “I think right now everyone is trying to be Conor, but no one even comes close. And in some cases, it looks kind of ridiculous.”

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Conor McGregor speaks with the fans following the face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas , NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156502

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s not just Conor McGregor’s mannerisms and way of talking that have fans replicating him. Fighters want to replicate every bit of the Irishman. Recently, a fan replicated one of McGregor’s antics during a college football game.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor transcends MMA

In 2023, racing ace Jake Dixon celebrated his first-ever MotoGP win at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen. What got the fight fans talking was his celebration, which involved Dixon imitating Conor McGregor’s ‘Billi Strut’. Similarly, during a college football game in August this year, Iowa State wide receiver Brett Eskildsen did the same walk after he scored a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shows the cultural impact Conor McGregor has had, and he’s aware of it. Brett Eskildsen’s tribute did not go unnoticed, as the former double champion replied, “Honey, I’m home,” on social media. The 37-year-old was appreciative of the Iowa State WR’s gesture toward him. And it’s not just these two. Even soccer big names like Sergio Ramos have copied McGregor’s moves.

While fighters are trying to imitate Conor McGregor, fans are waiting for his return. It’s already been four and a half years since he last competed, so it’s only a matter of time before the interest among fans completely fizzles. At 37, ‘The Notorious’ isn’t getting any younger. What do you think?