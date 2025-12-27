Islam Makhachev Shrugs Off His Own Teammate’s UFC Title Shot Over Revenge

At UFC 323, Petr Yan reclaimed the bantamweight throne by avenging his 2023 loss to Merab Dvalishvili at the final PPV event of the year. But even before ‘No Mercy’ could fully celebrate the win, Umar Nurmagomedov called him out on social media, setting the stage for a future title clash. Still, as the Dagestani eyes UFC gold at 135 pounds, Islam Makhachev stepped in to remind Umar of some unfinished business he needed to settle.

At UFC 324, ‘The Young Eagle’ will face the former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated bantamweight clash. With a win, he could emerge as the frontrunner to challenge the newly crowned champion, Petr Yan. Still, even with the Dagestani just one step away from another title opportunity, his teammate and reigning 170-pound champion, Islam Makhachev, continues to push him to erase the only blemish on his professional record.

Islam Makhachev urges Umar Nurmagomedov to settle scores with Merab Dvalishvili

“Honestly, I’d be interested in a fight with Merab Dvalishvili. Because the first fight Umar lost, and there were reasons, but no point talking about them now. I think Umar can do much better. I know he can beat Merab. I think Umar is still young; he has time to get the belt. But it will be good to avenge that loss.” The Dagestani champ told Ushatayka in Russian.

At the first PPV event of the year, Merab became the first man to defeat Umar in an MMA bout, earning a unanimous decision. Although the fight was competitive, ‘The Young Eagle’ later revealed that a broken hand compromised his performance, backing it up by posting a photo of the swollen injury. Because of that reason, Makhachev and several other observers believe things could look very different in a rematch. Still, the Dagestani’s loss against the Georgian former champion remains the lone blemish on his resume.

Understanding these circumstances, the welterweight champion pointed to his own loss against Adriano Martins back in 2015 as an example, highlighting how important it is for Umar Nurmagomedov to avenge this defeat before making another run at the title.

“I also have one loss, and I always have in mind that avenging it. That would be great. But I know that’s no longer possible. But Umar has good chance, and Merab is in a good position, the number one contender, still going strong. So I think it’s better, but Merab doesn’t think so.” Makhachev added.

Now, if ‘The Young Eagle’ takes the Merab Dvalishvili rematch and wins, it would give him a solid mental boost against Petr Yan. However, according to his blood brother, Umar should not miss the opportunity to face the Russian for the bantamweight belt.

Usman Nurmagomedov backs ‘The Young Eagle’ for an immediate title fight

Umar’s elder brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, has been a massive support system throughout his journey. Because of that bond, they also share much-needed advice. With ‘The Young Eagle’ closing in on another title opportunity, the PFL lightweight champion believes his brother should take this fight, feeling it would be an amazing spectacle in Russia.

“It’s gonna be a very big fight for Russia and a very interesting one. We’ll see how Umar is gonna beat Figueiredo. If Umar finishes him, then in my opinion, he’s for sure gonna be the No. 1 contender. I think he’s gonna fight for the title after Ramadan. Umar has to show a very good performance; that’s why we’re here in the mountains,” Usman told MMA Junkie.

It’s true that if Umar Nurmagomedov makes a statement against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324, he would move to the front of the line for a title shot. However, Merab Dvalishvili would likely push for a trilogy bout against Petr Yan to see who has the last laugh in this rivalry. In that scenario, getting an immediate title opportunity could be a bit tougher for the Dagestani.

That said, whether ‘The Young Eagle’ welcomes a rematch against ‘The Machine’ or shoots straight for the gold remains to be seen. With Figueiredo also showing improvements in his last outing, do you think Umar can dominate his way to the next title shot? Let us know in the comments below.