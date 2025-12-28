Islam Makhachev Snubs Another Welterweight Contender With Kamaru Usman ‘Threat’ in Focus

The welterweight division feels more alive than ever, with momentum fighters, fresh knockouts, and unfinished business. But at the very top, the tone is oddly calm. Islam Makhachev isn’t rushing or buying into the noise that usually determines who’s “next.” After winning a second title in November, the champion has slowed the conversation—and in doing so, annoyed many who are waiting their turn.

What’s creating the tension isn’t just who Islam Makhachev might fight, but who he continues to discard along the way. While names like Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov dominate fan debates, the Dagestani phenom often returns to a single figure from the past. At 170 pounds, he believes the biggest danger is not momentum, but experience.

Islam Makhachev explains why Kamaru Usman stands above the rest

Makhachev explained his rationale in Russian during an interview with Ushatayka. Kamaru Usman, in his opinion, is not a legacy pick or a nostalgia fight. He’s a problem. “He’s more experienced. You saw his last fight, when he beat (Joaquin) Buckley. He was a contender too; a lot of hopes were placed on him, but Kamaru ran through him, and people just forgot about him.”

That statement illustrates how the Dagestani perceives the division. Prospects rise fast, get hyped quickly, and disappear just as easily once they encounter someone who understands how to control chaos. In Islam Makhachev’s eyes, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ serves as that filter. He said, “Same with these guys. They’re still young. Kamaru will run them over with experience. I think he’s still in good condition.”

That approach also explains why Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t moving the needle for him right now. Despite Rakhmonov’s reputation and undefeated image, Makhachev is not sure that inactivity earns shortcuts. “If Shavkat comes back, I don’t think anyone will give him a title shot right away… The guy hasn’t fought in over a year. He probably needs to win a fight first to earn a shot at the belt.”

It’s a cold stance, but a consistent one. The welterweight champion is not ranking opponents based on hype or finishing streaks. He ranks them based on their ability to survive in deep waters, manage pressure, and make fewer mistakes than he does. That’s why Michael Morales’ hot run hasn’t influenced his decision. And it’s why Rakhmonov’s return, while anticipated, feels like a step back in the Dagestani’s timeline.

Whether fans like it or not, Islam Makhachev is shaping the division in his image: slow, suffocating, and indifferent to urgency. Currently, the message is clear. Experience beats hype, and until someone proves otherwise, Kamaru Usman remains the most serious threat he sees. But when will that title defense be? That, however, will take time, as the champion recently revealed that he has been refusing fights despite constant offers from the UFC.

Makhachev confirms he refused to headline UFC 324

That patience is intentional. While the UFC wanted to move quickly and include Islam Makhachev on the first major event of the new Paramount era, the champion was not interested in rushing his schedule. From his perspective, control begins well before fight night. If the preparation is not adequate, the response is no, regardless of the spotlight attached.

Makhachev said that he was approached in December to headline UFC 324 in January, just weeks after completing a full camp. However, the turnaround did not add up, as he noted that the timing was already off by the time the call came. “I was offered a fight in January; I said it was already too late… I definitely won’t fight in January.” It wasn’t hesitation; it was a boundary.

Notably, the opponent barely factored into the decision. No name was officially presented, but Islam Makhachev felt it could be Michael Morales, with others later mentioning Kamaru Usman or Ian Machado Garry. None of this changed the decision, though. The champion made it clear that he intends to return after Ramadan, probably between April and June. And if it means waiting for a White House event, he’s comfortable doing exactly that—on his terms, not the UFC’s clock.