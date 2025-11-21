Islam Makhachev Speculates Dana White’s Retirement as UFC Sidelined for Boxing and Other Ventures

Islam Makhachev rarely comments on UFC politics, but when he does, he often says the quiet part aloud. Instead of talking about opponents or rankings, the Dagestani focused on something fighters rarely talk about in public: the state of the UFC itself. Fans have been noticing for months that the promotion feels different: flatter cards, a quieter promotion, and fewer stars being produced.

And now, Makhachev did not refute it. Instead, he verified this. To him, the UFC is simply not operating with the same zeal it once did. The engine that used to transform prospects into superstars suddenly feels slower, and he believes the explanation may be right at the top. Not out of disrespect, but more as an observation. He claims something has changed with Dana White.

Islam Makhachev confirms speculations of Dana White sidelining the UFC

Islam Makhachev made his point immediately while talking to Udar Kanal in his native Russian. “In the UFC, they started working on this less,” he said. “Before, they would make a star out of anyone… but now the UFC itself has lost interest.” He even suggested that Dana White’s attention is slipping. “Dana is also already a big guy. He’s involved in many other things… a person loses motivation.”

But while all this feels similar to what fans have been saying so far, then came the line that will shock many for sure: “I know he is already slowly finding people who will replace him.” The comment hits hard because it simply echoed what other athletes had noticed as well. Josh Thomson and Angelo Bordetti recently stated that White is “phoning it in” and juggling “9,000 side projects,” leaving Hunter Campbell to handle an increasing amount of UFC operations.

They did not claim White was done, just less present. Now, Islam Makhachev’s words sound like proof from someone who has experienced the difference firsthand. It is worth noting that this is something fans have been speculating about for quite a while now. The UFC CEO isn’t attending as many press conferences, is missing some fight weeks, and matchmaking often feels more routine than passion-driven.

And now fighters at the top, like the new UFC welterweight champion, are clearly noticing it too. The UFC is entering a new era, with new broadcasting deals, new obligations, and an extensive global schedule. For some, that is growth. Others see it as Dana White transitioning to a more detached, executive role rather than the hands-on commander he once was.

Islam Makhachev leaned toward the latter, suggesting that the UFC can still create massive moments—“if they want to”—but that the desire is simply less strong. Instead, the head honcho is most likely more interested in promoting boxing. In fact, he claims he will fix the busted sport in the coming year.

The UFC CEO reveals his plans to fix boxing

That shift Islam Makhachev mentioned makes more sense when you hear Dana White outline his next move. Instead of denying that his attention is divided, the UFC CEO has openly accepted a new goal: to fix the sport of boxing. “This is a busted sport,” he recently said, emphasizing that boxing requires the same discipline and consistency he brought to MMA.

Dana White explained that his much-anticipated boxing project is finally taking shape. “In 2026, I’m going to start my show,” he told Vegas PBS. “Basically like Contender Series… undefeated guys will fight undefeated guys.” He wants fans to care about the first fight of the night, not only the main event, and intends to put the greatest prospects on Turki Alalshikh‘s cards.

The UFC head honcho believes that boxing requires a league-style system in which stars are built rather than randomly thrown together. However, the road is not that simple. The Ali Act still limits how far he can take the UFC model into boxing, and recent backlash has even delayed an amendment he hoped would alleviate those constraints.

Nonetheless, White claims he’s prepared to compete against experienced promoters such as Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren. “We’re all going to have to try to be better than the other guy to get the best talent,” he said. It remains to be seen whether he can transform boxing or simply add his own brand to it, but it is clear that a significant portion of his attention is already shifting there.