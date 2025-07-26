Islam Makhachev Stunned as UFC Abu Dhabi Crowd Riled Up by “41-Year-Young” Dagestani’s 42-Second KO

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi prelims have turned out to be a spectacle so far! And honestly, calling it a night for veterans to shine wouldn’t be a stretch. Davey Grant, the 39-year-old underdog, flipped the script with a solid unanimous decision win over Da’Mon Blackshear. But guess what? Muslim Salikhov just took things to an astronomical level with a performance that even left Islam Makhachev surprised.

The 41-year-old veteran was a massive underdog heading into the fight against the 31-year-old Carlos Leal. But right from the opening bell, Salikhov looked dialed in, ready to counter every move his opponent threw. Leal came in with some forward pressure, trying to push the pace early. However, Salikhov didn’t waste any time. He found the perfect shot.

Salikhov noticed Leal’s guard was wide open, and that’s all he needed. He uncorked a right hook from hell that sent the Brazilian straight to the shadow realm, just 42 seconds into the very first round. It was the fastest KO of the night! Fans inside the arena and those glued to their screens were left absolutely stunned. And the cameras didn’t waste a second to pan on Islam Makhachev, who was just as shocked.

The former lightweight champ was there to support his friend, and maybe thanks to that Dagestani connection, he looked genuinely proud. That said, it’s not a stretch to say the ‘King of Kung Fu’ just added another layer of hype to a card that had already seen a six-knockdown war ending in a controversial finish.

Salikhov also took a moment to reflect on his win, and at 41 years old, he’s clearly feeling better than ever. During his Octagon interview, he said, “I’m 41 years young. I’m still improving. With my new team, I’m feeling stronger and maybe even younger now. I’m so happy I’m going back home with the win. He’s always good pressure, but I was ready. I’m working hard. I feel like I’m going to get $50G’s.”

But the Dagestani didn’t stop there! He had a callout ready. “Wonderboy, I want to fight with you. Let’s go.” Salikhov made it crystal clear who he wants next. A veteran vs. veteran showdown. And with that kind of style and swagger, UFC fighters and fans alike couldn’t help but weigh in with their reactions.

UFC fans and fighters react to Muslim Salikhov’s 42-second knockout at UFC Abu Dhabi

First up, let’s start with the former welterweight title challenger, Belal Muhammad. He congratulated Muslim Salikhov on his resounding victory and wrote, “Wow Muslim king of Kung Fu!!” It’s always nice to see a top contender giving props to a veteran from the same division. Then came Terrance McKinney with a raw reaction, “Oh sh—t. Underdogs are eating tonight, let’s gooo.” And honestly, he’s not wrong, the favorites are 2-5 on the closing line so far!

One fan couldn’t hold back the excitement, writing, “WOOOOOOOOW!!!! BRUTAL ONE SHOT KNOCKOUT DE SALIKHOV!!! MAMMA MIA.” And honestly, that was a downright brutal finish. Carlos Leal was out cold for quite some time. Another reaction quickly followed, “HOLY ONE AND DONE!!! MUSLIM SALIKHOV.” With that knockout over the Brazilian, Salikhov now has 14 knockouts on his record. So really, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Another user was feeling the hype and wrote, “MUSLIM SALIKHOV I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.” And honestly, can you blame them? The 41-year-old vet just won over the entire MMA world with that insane knockout. Who knows? He might only be getting better from here. Salikhov’s now riding a three-fight win streak and has already called out Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson for his next bout. At this point, the future has never looked brighter for the Russian.

That said, do you see Muslim Salikhov fighting ‘Wonderboy’ next and climbing even higher up the ranks to face more formidable opponents? Drop your thoughts in the comments!