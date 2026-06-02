Islam Makhachev Surprises Terminally Ill Fan With Personal Invite to Next Fight

Islam Makhachev could impose himself as the stoic Russian fighter who mauls opponents inside the Octagon. However, he seldom breaks that character while interacting with his fans. But that wasn’t the scene recently.

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On Instagram, a fan named Alexis posted a video that showed Islam Makhachev interacting on FaceTime with her father, Valentin, who is terminally ill with cancer. While talking to them, the reigning UFC welterweight champion confirmed that his next fight is set for August and personally invited them both to watch it live. Though he didn’t reveal much about when or where his next fight will take place, Makhachev promised to provide them with tickets, which made the 58-year-old cancer patient’s face light up.

“Hello, uncle,” Islam Makhachev said. “How are you? You come visit us. I want to invite you to my next fight in August. I’ll send you the tickets. Uncle, be strong, we’ll see you soon.”

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In the clip, Valentin appeared wearing a T-shirt featuring graphics of Islam, Khabib, and ‘The Eagle’s’ late father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Noticing it, Makhachev complimented him and said he would provide him with cooler T-shirts.

“Nice T-shirt,” Makhachev added. “I’ll give you T-shirts after the fight.”

Looking at Alexis’ Instagram page, it appears that her father is a long-term UFC fan. He regularly uploads content related to many UFC fights, including card reviews and prediction videos on social media. However, according to Valentin’s GoFundMe page, his two favorite fighters are obviously Islam Makhachev and his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, because of their unparalleled dominance inside the Octagon. As per the page, Valentin’s birthday party video also went viral on TikTok, and fans have been enjoying his content ever since.

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Unfortunately, Valentin was diagnosed with cancer last December. Since then, the Salem-based UFC fan has been undergoing chemotherapy and various other treatments. Also, Valentin wanted to attend his first UFC event in May, which could have been the recent UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Allen at the UFC Apex. However, he was transferred to a hospital before the fight, which canceled his chance to see a UFC event for the first time.

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Though the 58-year-old has been going through a very rough phase, Valentin has shown his willpower as he continues his battle with cancer. Based on his health, he could definitely travel from Salem, Oregon, to Philadelphia, where Makhachev’s fight is rumored to take place at UFC 330. Hopefully, he will be able to overcome the disease.

Islam Makhachev has been equally generous with kids. His philanthropic efforts in his native Dagestan, where he has helped little kids by providing financial are equally well known. In that case, the welterweight champ would definitely honor his promise as he’s set to defend his belt for the first time in a bigger weight class.

Now, as the Dagestani icon revealed the timeline of his return to the Octagon, we’ll soon know who’s going to fight him for the title. But Makhachev might have already given us a hint.

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Islam Makhachev subtly confirms his next opponent for his first 170 lbs title defense

At the moment, the welterweight division is brimming with contenders who can pose different threats to Islam Makhachev in a showdown. However, the Dagestani icon hinted that Ian Machado Garry is currently at the front of the line to face him for the title in the foreseeable future.

“Right after here, I’m going to camp, and I don’t know, August,” Makhachev told TNT Sports U.K. “I will be ready. A lot of contenders, but number one is Ian Garry,” Makhachev added. “And we still have a couple more who want to take the belt.”

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For a while, Ian Garry has been considered one of the toughest tests for Makhachev inside the Octagon. Though names like Michael Morales and Carlos Prates are there as the Dagestani champ’s possible opponents. However, the Irishman’s brilliant takedown defense against Belal Muhammad gave him the slight edge against Makhachev’s dominant grappling at UFC Qatar.

That said, with Makhachev looking to come back in August, we’d soon know who’s going to be his next challenger. Regardless, the Dagestani fighter’s special guests for the event could enjoy some serious spectacle. With that in mind, we hope Valentin and his daughter remain healthy and strong to witness their favorite UFC fighter in action.