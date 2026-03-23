Islam Makhachev Suspected of Faking Hand Injury Despite Dana White’s Double Confirmation

Is Islam Makhachev’s hand really injured, or is he faking it? The MMA world is in doubt after UFC CEO Dana White revealed this month that the Russian phenom is currently recovering from some “serious” hand issues, which stopped his rumored fight against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria from moving beyond discussions and reaching an official agreement. However, Makhachev’s recent actions are painting a different reality.

With Islam Makhachev sidelined, Ilia Topuria will now face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a five-round battle at the White House on June 14. Yet, fans continue to question Makhachev’s injury. Since Dana White announced it, ‘El Matador’ has openly doubted the updates. According to Topuria, Makhachev is clearly “ducking” him because he is afraid, and he is trying to save his legacy. The two fighters have already exchanged barbs on social media, with each slamming the other’s manager and raising tensions.

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Recently, a few hours back, Makhachev shocked fans by sharing his workout routine on Instagram Stories. He later posted it on Telegram, and ‘Home of Fight’ reposted it on X. His regimen includes clap push-ups, 90 kg close-grip bench press, squats, deadlifts, and 15 kg dumbbell bicep curls. Most doctors would not recommend these exercises for anyone with a hand injury.

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Consequently, these posts fuel further skepticism about the seriousness of his condition. This week, Dana White confirmed the Russian star’s hand injury again when a media member asked about it at a Zuffa boxing press conference.

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White doubled down, saying the injury rumors are true and revealed that, as “soon as he’s ready”, they will announce his next opponent. Still, fans now echo Ilia Topuria’s sentiment, questioning the authenticity of Makhachev’s injury after seeing his intense workout routine.

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Doubts rise over Islam Makhachev’s serious hand injury

Since his rumored fight against Ilia Topuria fell through because of a hand injury, Islam Makhachev has been posting various activities on social media, especially on Instagram. On March 10, he posted a video firing a shotgun at a moving target. After Makhachev hit the target, fans immediately questioned how a man with a hand injury could handle the pressure of the shotgun’s pullback.

Then, his latest workout video prompted a fan to comment, “Wasn’t he’s hand ‘injured’??” Another fan echoed this sentiment and wrote, “ducking Ilia 10 sets of 50 reps⚫⚫ crazy endurance.” Fans have followed the potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev since 2024, when Topuria was the featherweight champion, and Makhachev held the lightweight title.

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However, when the Georgian-Spanish phenom moved up to 155 and Makhachev to 170, both aimed to become two-division champions, a goal they eventually achieved. Still, fans never saw their “champ vs. champ” fight materialize. As Islam Makhachev shares his workouts, fans continue to react. For instance, one wrote, “I thought his hand was ‘injured’?”

At the same time, while Makhachev recovers this week at UFC London, top-ranked welterweight star Ian Garry also raised doubts, saying simply, “I don’t believe it.” Additionally, fans have stayed vocal online. One wrote, “those clap pushups hit different when you’re prepping for a fight.” Most expected Islam Makhachev to be injured in his last fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November.

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However, in January, Islam Makhachev posted an Instagram story playing tennis. He could have injured his hand while horse riding, a sport he enjoys at his farmhouse in Makhachkala, but he has not shared solid information about the injury. Finally, one fan, eager to try the welterweight champ’s workout routine at home, wrote, “easy tutorial.”

Moreover, seeing Islam Makhachev perform side squats despite the hand injury raises the question: Will it delay his return? Although Ramadan ended just last week, Makhachev will most likely return in about two months. So, what’s your take on Makhachev’s injury?