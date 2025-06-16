Islam Makhachev Takes Hilarious Dig at Dana White’s Power Slap

UFC’s CBO Hunter Campbell’s mysterious trip to Dagestan last month continues to fuel speculation. When photos surfaced online showing the Dana White’s trusted man alongside Islam Makhachev & rest Team Khabib, the MMA world took notice. Many fans and insiders believed something big was brewing—perhaps even the signing of a superfight between Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

The UFC changed the game with their latest card, revealing Islam Makhachev’s shift to 170 and his choice to vacate the lightweight title. The same belt is set to be on the line at the end of June, as ‘El Matador’ faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 during International Fight Week. Makhachev’s decision left a lot of people dissatisfied. Supporters, commentators, and notably Ilia Topuria—who had been pursuing a matchup with the Dagestani sensation—expressed their discontent.

Frustrated, ‘El Matador’ didn’t hold back, labeling Islam Makhachev a “coward.” However, new details about Hunter Campbell’s visit—recently revealed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s older brother—have flipped the script, with Islam Makhachev subtly taking a jab at Dana White as the story unfolds.

Islam Makhachev jabs Dana White after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brother spills backstage details

The UFC’s 155lbs narrative took another turn. Just last week, Umar Nurmagomedov shed light on what may have really happened behind the scenes. He revealed that Hunter Campbell’s visit wasn’t about planning a superfight—but rather about persuading Islam to relinquish his title. “They want to make Topuria the champ at 155 (pounds),” Umar explained, suggesting the UFC had pressured that Islam into stepping aside. Then came more insight—this time from Khabib’s older brother, Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

In a detailed Instagram post, Abubakar claimed he received a call from Islam’s manager, Rizvan Magomedov, saying:

“Hunter wants to fly to Dagestan to see you and a lavender raff,” a nod to a well-loved coffee drink in Russia. Islam Makhachev later joined the comment section himself, clearly annoyed with the UFC’s focus on entertainment ventures like Dana White’s Power Slap league. With a sarcastic jab, he wrote, “Can’t you tell me about PowerSleep?”

Launched in 2022, Power Slap has quickly become one of the most controversial additions to combat sports. It has attracted harsh criticism from fans, analysts, and even UFC legends like Jon Jones and Joe Rogan—both of whom have raised concerns about the format’s legitimacy and safety.

The sport, known for its brutal nature of allowing unprotected strikes to the face, has sparked serious medical concerns. Dr. Nitin Agarwal, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pittsburgh, along with Dr. Raj Swaroop, warned of the “elevated risk of concussions” among participants and cautioned that repeated head trauma could “lead to long-term neurological consequences.” Despite mounting criticism, Dana White continues to defend Power Slap as a safe and legitimate combat sport.

White Defends Power Slap Amid Safety Concerns

“I don’t think any commission should be backing slap fighting,” said sports medicine physician Brian Sutterer, voicing his strong disapproval of the Nevada Athletic Commission’s decision to sanction what he described as one of the “most absurd” sports. The criticism isn’t limited to the medical community. Even Jon Jones—one of Dana White’s most loyal and high-profile supporters—expressed concern. Known for siding with White on most issues, Jones broke ranks by calling Power Slap “very dangerous,” marking a rare moment of public disagreement.

Joining the chorus, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and popular boxer Ryan Garcia labeled Power Slap a “horrible idea” pushed by Dana White & Co. Still, the Bossman refuses to back down. He defends Power Slap passionately, comparing its current backlash to the early days of MMA—when the UFC itself was almost outlawed and infamously dubbed “human cockfighting.” White argues that, just like MMA, Power Slap is evolving under strict medical protocols.

In an interview with 10X Health System, White made his case clear,

“There is nobody better in combat sports health and safety than me. We bought the UFC in 2001. From 2001 to 2023 there has never been a death or serious injury in the UFC… I’m going to do the same exact medical protocol that we do for the UFC, for the slap guys. [In] an average boxing match a guy takes 400-600 punches. These slap guys take three slaps or less.”

