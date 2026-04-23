Islam Makhachev Teases Early Return Despite Dana White’s Tentative Timeline

Islam Makhachev isn’t waiting quietly. Just weeks after Dana White publicly pushed his return date back, the UFC welterweight champion has hinted that he could be ready much sooner than expected—and he did so in the most simple way possible.

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“📞 July?” Makhachev tweeted on X along with a photo of him with the lightweight and welterweight titles on his shoulders.

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That one line was enough to revive a conversation that many felt had been settled, because as per head honcho Dana White, the plans for a massive July return had already shifted.

“Well, Ali Abdelaziz was out there talking, saying July,” the UFC CEO said in a press conference. “And now it’s August that we’re looking at.”

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The delay was apparently due to a hand injury that had already foiled a possible superfight versus Ilia Topuria at the White House event.

But Islam Makhachev’s tweet surely suggests a different story—or at least a different mindset. The champion, who won the welterweight title with a convincing victory over Jack Della Maddalena in his very last fight, doesn’t seem to be interested in waiting.

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If anything, he looks anxious to get back inside the Octagon and keep his momentum. And this is where things begin to get intriguing, because the UFC now has a timeline problem.

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On one hand, the promotion isn’t trying to rush his comeback, ensuring a full recovery and proper buildup. On the other hand, the champion himself is hinting that he is ready to move faster. And in a division filled with contenders, that matters.

Names like Ian Machado-Garry are already circling, awaiting confirmation from Dana White to fight for the title. The longer the delay, the more uncertainty builds. If Islam Makhachev gets his way, the wait may not be as long as expected. But there still remains one problem that may stop the UFC from booking a July fight, and that roadblock is none other than Conor McGregor.

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Conor McGregor’s July plans may prevent Islam Makhachev’s desired comeback

That push for July doesn’t just depend on Makhachev’s readiness; it also coincides with the UFC’s biggest scheduling piece: Conor McGregor. With International Fight Week already planned around his long-awaited return, the promotion is unlikely to schedule a title fight of similar magnitude on the same timeline.

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‘The Notorious’ has been targeting the July 11 card, with reports pointing to a comeback fight against Max Holloway. And when Conor McGregor is involved, a full event and whole buildup to it are usually centered exclusively around him. That leaves little room for another major draw, particularly one containing a defending champion like Islam Makhachev.

Then there is the history. The friction between Makhachev’s camp and the Irishman, which dates back to his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, still exists. The UFC has consistently avoided putting both sides in the same window and is likely to do so again. This is why, despite Makhachev’s hints, August may not just be a delay; it could be the only practical choice.