Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry Faces Major Setback as UFC 330 Loses Main Card Fight

UFC 330 has taken a pretty big hit just a few weeks before Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry are set to headline the card in Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the card’s biggest fights has now been called off. The highly anticipated women’s flyweight battle between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius has been pulled from the August 15 event. According to veteran MMA journalist Nolan King, the bout is now close to being scheduled for UFC Edmonton on October 17th instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius is OFF UFC 330 in Philadelphia,” King shared on X. “This fight is now being finalized for UFC Edmonton, multiple sources confirm. Goes from home-ish game for Blanchfield to a home-ish game for Jasudavicius.”

While no official reason has been made public yet, according to Cageside Press, the cause behind the sudden change seems to be Blanchfield being forced to withdraw due to an injury. It’s also not the first time ‘Cold Blooded’ has had a major fight get cancelled at the last second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 281 – Blanchfield vs McCann Nov 12, 2022 New York, NY, USA Erin Blanchfield red gloves and Molly McCann blue gloves during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJessicaxAlchehx 20221112_cec__114

Erin Blanchfield was all set to headline a UFC Fight Night against Maycee Barber in May 2025, but the bout was canceled only minutes before the walkouts because Barber apparently had a locker room seizure and wasn’t medically cleared to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finally getting through that disappointment, Erin Blanchfield now finds herself dealing with another frustrating setback. But unlike that bout, the fact that this UFC 330 fight has not been completely canceled will undoubtedly be a source of relief for fight fans. However, there is still no denying that the development is truly sad for UFC 330.

Blanchfield and Jasudavicius are ranked fourth and seventh in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, respectively, making their bout one of the most significant non-title fights originally scheduled for the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relocation also reverses the home-field advantage. Instead of fighting just a few hours from her native New Jersey in Philadelphia, ‘Cold Blooded’ will now travel to Canada, where Jasudavicius is expected to be the home crowd favorite in Edmonton.

For the Canadian, the delay surely came at an interesting time. Jasmine Jasudavicius has quietly emerged as one of the division’s top contenders, having won six of her previous seven fights, including a convincing victory over Karine Silva in April. Her only defeat during that stretch came against former title challenger Manon Fiorot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin Blanchfield, meanwhile, had also gained momentum after recovering from her own loss to Fiorot with victories over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez. Ironically, her triumph over Namajunas also came in Edmonton in 2024, so ‘Cold Blooded’ will return to familiar territory once she is fit enough to compete again.

The postponement is obviously a setback for UFC 330 itself. Outside of the main event between Islam Makhachev and Ian Garry and the co-main event between women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson, the card lacked the depth that fans expected from a numbered event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a top-five vs. top-10 flyweight clash only worsens the situation, leaving the UFC with little time to improve its lineup before fight night. It is also worth noting that the postponement affects more than just Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius; it also delays Tracy Cortez’s chance to settle the score with one of her main rivals.

Tracy Cortez is still rooting for a trilogy fight with Erin Blanchfield

Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield are 1-1 in their careers, having split their first two meetings. The 32-year-old won a split decision under the Invicta FC banner in 2019, but ‘Cold Blooded’ evened the series with a submission victory at UFC 322 in November. Because of this, Cortez believes a trilogy battle is inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to, 100 percent. I definitely want that. I want that rematch,” Cortez told MMA Junkie. “Honestly, my last fight, it’s one of those things where, all respect to Blanchfield, she won fair and square, but it was one of those things where I made a mistake.

“The game plan wasn’t to wrestle. I don’t know why I shot in for a takedown. I got a little carried away. It was a mistake, and I know we’re going to end up running it back, for sure.”

Despite the submission loss, the fight was really close on the feet. Erin Blanchfield outlanded Tracy Cortez 52-46 in significant strikes, but the two had nearly identical striking accuracy, landing at 45% and 44%, respectively. The difference came in the wrestling exchanges, as ‘Cold Blooded’ capitalized on Cortez’s mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it appears that a trilogy is currently on hold. Cortez faces her own rebuilding after losing a unanimous decision to rising contender Wong Cong at UFC 329, leaving her with three losses in her previous five bouts. Erin Blanchfield, on the other hand, has an 8-1 UFC record, winning four of her previous five fights.

If she defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius in October, a fight against defending flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko may become a lot more realistic priority than revisiting her rivalry with Cortez.