Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria Given Final Lifeline in MMA Legend’s Stand Against UFC’s Crucial Panel

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria was supposed to be the superfight that defined an era. A few months ago, it looked like the UFC’s largest potential showdown: two double champions, two unbeaten runs in new divisions, and a pound-for-pound clash waiting to explode. But instead of growing, the momentum faded. New contenders surged, new narratives formed, and with ‘El Matador’ stepping away until mid-2026, the spark cooled.

And if there was anyone who saw it coming, it was none other than Chael Sonnen. In his opinion, the fight lost steam not because the matchup became less appealing, but because both divisions suddenly had bigger, more urgent problems to solve. Islam now has Kamaru Usman waiting at welterweight. Ilia Topuria is quickly closing in on Arman Tsarukyan. So what’s the fix? Well, ‘The American Gangster’ has an answer.

The only way to make Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria matter again

Chael Sonnen’s take is simple: the fight no longer works as champ vs. champ because both fighters are already facing serious threats. “The fight’s gotten further apart. It’s not overly interesting anymore… We’re not certain Islam can get over on Kamaru. We’re not certain Ilia can get over on Tsarukyan.” In short, the intensity faded as their divisions became more relevant than the super-fight.

However, ‘The American Gangster’ also noted a wrinkle created by the rankings committee, and the storyline he believes both guys should be competing for. When Makhachev won the welterweight title, the pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking quietly returned to him. ‘El Matador’ did not lose, get downgraded, or even fight, but he still lost his top rank.

Pointing it out, Sonnen didn’t hold back further in his YouTube video, as he went off on the rankings commission: “If the rankings committee had integrity, they would have kept Islam at number one… but they lack integrity.” Whether you agree or disagree, Sonnen believes one thing is clear: something was taken from Ilia Topuria, and that alone breathes new life into the match.

And Ilia Topuria seems fully committed. He’s already proposed a catchweight fight with no belts on the line, suggesting they create “a Pound-for-Pound title” specifically for that night. For him, the Dagestani has always been the goal—the third belt, the legacy drive, the battle he’s been chasing for a year.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev wants either a massive paycheck to cut back down or a meeting at 170. The only challenge is timing. Topuria will not return until mid-2026 for personal reasons, while Makhachev is ready now with lined-up contenders.

But if both decide that the pound-for-pound crown, the sport’s unofficial throne, is worth fighting for, Chael Sonnen believes the solution is already clear: a catchweight battle where pride, not gold, is the prize. And while that fight remains unbooked, Ilia Topuria is already claiming the upper hand outside the cage.

‘El Matador’ beats Islam Makhachev outside the Octagon

While the potential superfight remains frozen by scheduling, one scoreboard has already shifted. Ilia Topuria soared to 12 million followers overnight, surpassing Islam Makhachev’s 11.9 million and becoming the fourth-most-followed fighter in UFC history.

It happened quietly—with no marketing campaign or fight-week push; just a surge of over 700,000 new followers that instantly reframed their rivalry. One thing is now obvious: ‘El Matador’ commands a level of global attention that even double-champ frontrunners rarely achieve. And he did it while inactive—not training, not promoting—simply letting the momentum carry him.

What this essentially says is simple: Islam Makhachev dominates the competitive spotlight as the reigning welterweight champion. Ilia Topuria now owns the cultural spotlight—the kind that fuels superfights and gives a catchweight matchup more buzz than any belt could. Two divisions, two champions, two different types of pressure—both headed toward the same collision course, whether the bout happens next year or the one after.